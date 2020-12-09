55°F
Virtual vaping and cannabis event planned for mid-January

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
December 8, 2020 - 7:04 pm
 
Getty images
Getty images

The virtual Public Health Cannabis and Vaping Summit is planned for mid-January.

Featured speakers include Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford; Norm Birenbaum, director of Cannabis Programs at the state of New York; Elyse Contreras, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Brooke Hoots, Center for Disease Control and Prevention; Christine Jones-Brady, attorney general’s office for the state of Nevada; and Jennifer Pearson, University of Nevada, Reno. Many other speakers are pegged to be in attendance from a variety of sectors.

Breakout sessions include cannabis prevention, tobacco products: prevention and treatment; cannabis and vaping: policy and regulation; cannabis and vaping law enforcement and public safety; and cannabis treatment and special populations.

For more, head to http://www.nevadapublichealthfoundation.org/nv-cannabis-vaping-summit-2021/

THE LATEST
goarmy.com/hiringdays As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information abo ...
Virtual career fair scheduled to outline Army opportunities
Staff Writer

United States Army Recruiting is hosting a virtual career fair Thursday, Dec. 10, to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 specialties.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred Dilger, executive director for the Agency for Nuclear ...
Sisolak taps Dilger to head Agency for Nuclear Projects
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointment of Fred Dilger as the executive director for the Agency for Nuclear Projects.

Getty Images The second doses of the allocation are expected three to four weeks after the ini ...
Initial allocation of COVID vaccines for state announced
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services received official notice from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state’s December COVID-19 vaccine allocation.

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Pahrump family provides free cookies with light show

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis spoke about limited access at ...
Complaints rise about entering, exiting local businesses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis addressed concerns from members of the community regarding restricted access to area retailers in town amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Getty Images Emergency regulations were set in place to help keeping the number of substitute ...
Sisolak directive eases hiring of emergency substitute teachers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Nov. 30 signed an emergency regulation making it easier for Nevada’s school districts and charter schools to hire critically needed substitute teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
Conservationists file appeal to stop solar project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada conservation group, Basin and Range Watch, along with Western Watersheds Project, filed an appeal to the recently approved Yellow Pine Solar Project with the BLM Southern Nevada District Office.

Getty Images A new partnership will provide improved access to low-cost, credit-enhanced capit ...
Joint venture aims to bring capital to rural health care
Staff Report

Stroudwater Associates, the nation’s leading source of strategic, operational, and financial strategy for rural, community and county-district owned hospitals, announced a joint venture with Greater Commercial Lending, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union, to help rural health care businesses access USDA guaranteed loans.