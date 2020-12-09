Virtual vaping and cannabis event planned for mid-January

The virtual Public Health Cannabis and Vaping Summit is planned for mid-January.

Featured speakers include Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford; Norm Birenbaum, director of Cannabis Programs at the state of New York; Elyse Contreras, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Brooke Hoots, Center for Disease Control and Prevention; Christine Jones-Brady, attorney general’s office for the state of Nevada; and Jennifer Pearson, University of Nevada, Reno. Many other speakers are pegged to be in attendance from a variety of sectors.

Breakout sessions include cannabis prevention, tobacco products: prevention and treatment; cannabis and vaping: policy and regulation; cannabis and vaping law enforcement and public safety; and cannabis treatment and special populations.

For more, head to http://www.nevadapublichealthfoundation.org/nv-cannabis-vaping-summit-2021/