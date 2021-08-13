100°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Viva Gold takes additional stake in Tonopah Gold Project

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 13, 2021 - 1:16 am
 
Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100 percent of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project

Viva Gold staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane mineral trend near Tonopah, according to a press release.

No royalty interest will be payable on 69 claims under current mining law. These additional claims bring the total land position at Tonopah to 513 mining claims or approximately 10,500 acres of land and secures what is believed to be additional highly prospective ground along the principal northwest trend of gold mineralization at Tonopah, while also adding a mile of southern extension to the property along the Rye Patch fault zone where additional gold mineralization potential is believed to exist, the release said.

“These new claims add to the value of Tonopah by securing additional prospective ground for exploration, while also adding additional land to comfortably support feasibility study and permitting activities for a potential open-pit heap-leach mine. A new round of drilling operations at Tonopah will commence this week, while work is ongoing to advance environmental and technical studies required to support the planned feasibility study,” James Hesketh, president and CEO of Viva Gold said in the press release.

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100 percent of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 10,500 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, southeast of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A county map of the United States and Puerto Rico shows percentage change in population from 20 ...
Census: Nevada ranks high in diversity, Hispanics fuel growth
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An increase in Hispanic residents spurred growth in Nevada over the past decade, as the state’s white population fell to under 50 percent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial was filled with area residents ...
Purple Heart Day marked with solemn ceremony in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Without the courageous men and women who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. armed forces, both those who have fought battles and those who have supported the ones on the front lines, the United States would not be what it is today.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Maddy Boruchowitz Parent: David & Stephanie Boruchowi ...
Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to Saddle West
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Six talented young women are vying to take home the Miss Pahrump Pageant crown this year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Logan Gernet, Valley Electric Association’s Vice Presiden ...
Regional wildfires impacting Valley’s power supply
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Valley Electric Association’s Vice President of Engineering, Operations, and Power Supply, Logan Gernet has previously worked at several different utility companies over the years.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Northbound Blagg Road was shut down for more than two hours ...
Commercial truck drops its load onto Highway 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported after the driver of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck spilled its load while trying to negotiate the roundabout at Highway 372 at Blagg Road, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Opposition to solar continues by Beatty board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Late Tuesday night, Aug. 10, the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department was paged out for a structure fire near U.S. Highway 95 mile marker 62.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, ...
VA healthcare website gets an update
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System launched its new website on Wednesday to improve the experience of users.