Voters receiving postcards with inaccurate information

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Monday that postcards sent to voters have inaccurate information about voting this year in the state.

The postcards, which some voters might have received already, from the U.S. Postal Service recommend that voters request a mail-in or absentee ballot at least 15 days before the election and add postage to the ballot return envelope if needed.

These recommendations are not accurate for Nevada voters, because all active registered voters in Nevada automatically receive a mail-in ballot pursuant to Assembly Bill 4 passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Voters who wish to vote by mail do not need to request a mail-in or absentee ballot this year. Additionally, all ballot return envelopes are postage prepaid, meaning voters do not need to add any postage to their ballot return envelope in order to vote by mail.

The secretary of state’s office was not made aware of the USPS postcard prior to it being mailed, nor was the office asked to provide input regarding the recommendations listed on the postcard.

Nevada voters should visit the secretary of state’s website for accurate and up-to-date information about the general election, including important deadlines and a list of polling locations. Voters can also contact the Elections Division at 775-684-5705 or nvelect@sos.nv.gov with questions.