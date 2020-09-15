73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Voters receiving postcards with inaccurate information

Staff Report
September 15, 2020 - 10:40 am
 
Updated September 15, 2020 - 10:43 am

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Monday that postcards sent to voters have inaccurate information about voting this year in the state.

The postcards, which some voters might have received already, from the U.S. Postal Service recommend that voters request a mail-in or absentee ballot at least 15 days before the election and add postage to the ballot return envelope if needed.

These recommendations are not accurate for Nevada voters, because all active registered voters in Nevada automatically receive a mail-in ballot pursuant to Assembly Bill 4 passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Voters who wish to vote by mail do not need to request a mail-in or absentee ballot this year. Additionally, all ballot return envelopes are postage prepaid, meaning voters do not need to add any postage to their ballot return envelope in order to vote by mail.

The secretary of state’s office was not made aware of the USPS postcard prior to it being mailed, nor was the office asked to provide input regarding the recommendations listed on the postcard.

Nevada voters should visit the secretary of state’s website for accurate and up-to-date information about the general election, including important deadlines and a list of polling locations. Voters can also contact the Elections Division at 775-684-5705 or nvelect@sos.nv.gov with questions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Up to 75,000 Nevadans will be eligible for online license rene ...
DMV extends deadline for renewals to Nov. 12
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced an additional extension for expired or soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and new, limited Saturday hours for new Nevada residents as it continues to find new ways to serve the public while operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal A new survey from Wells Fargo checks in on businesse ...
Survey: Small business owners maintain optimism for future
Staff Report

Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in the midst of great uncertainty with the upcoming presidential election. The Q3 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index indicates, however, there is a continued spirit of forward-facing optimism among small business owners despite the persistent trials.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending Mar ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,951 for the week ending Sept. 5, down 81 claims, or 1.0%, compared to last week’s total of 8,032 claims.

Taso Papadakis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Award-winning saxophonist, singer and compos ...
UNR’s 60th Performing Arts Series goes online
Staff Report

The performing arts at the University of Nevada, Reno will explore new boundaries during the 60th anniversary of the Performing Arts Series. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the 2020-21 season will include six outstanding performances in a season like no other.

Crescent Dunes solar plant near Tonopah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DOE, Tonopah Solar come to an agreement
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Energy announced a $200 million settlement, earlier this year, to recover the taxpayer funds from the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah, a 110-megawatt project that was touted as the world’s largest molten salt power plant.

University of Nevada, Extension Bobby Kountz, author of “The Someday Solution: How to Go Fro ...
Extension series turns focus to entrepreneurs
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week by exploring entrepreneurship changes amid COVID-19 and the new normal, with perspectives from the two special guest authors and other business experts.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file
BLM to reduce wild horse numbers in Diamond Complex
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District Office, Mount Lewis Field Office planned a wild horse gather within the Diamond Complex located just north of Eureka on the Diamond Mountain Range in the first part of September.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal With BTSSS now live, use of travel claim kiosks ...
Web-based system streamlines travel reimbursements for vets
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has transitioned to a new web-based system to reimburse eligible veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020.
All Pahrump bars serving once again
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Area bar owners in Nye County sought shelter from the state mandate’s put in place due to COVID-19 by taking steps to reopen their businesses.