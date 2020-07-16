103°F
Walmart, Sam’s Club mandate face coverings in all facilities

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 16, 2020 - 4:53 pm
 

Walmart and Sam’s Club will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus and priority has been and continues to be on the health and safety of our associates, members and customers,” Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club Chief Operating officer Lance de la Rosa wrote in a letter on walmart.com.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented. Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.”

Requiring shoppers in all Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs to wear a face covering will “bring consistency across stores and clubs,” they wrote, and beginning the mandate July 20 will “give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

The executives called face coverings “a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others” while shopping. Noting the virus can be spread by people who do not have symptoms or even know they are infected, “it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

Walmart has created the role of Health Ambassador, someone who will be stationed near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements. Ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers. The ambassadors will be identifiable by their black polo shirts.

To help ensure consistency with this new process, all stores will have a single entrance.

At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members, politely reminding them of the requirement to wear a face covering when shopping. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one, or members can purchase masks in the club.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” Smith and de la Rosa wrote, noting that persons with certain medical conditions are exempt from the requirement in most jurisdictions. “Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A sign welcomes motorists to rural Nye County as shown in thi ...
Nye County designated disaster due to drought
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has notified Gov. Steve Sisolak that Nye County has been designated as a primary natural disaster area due to a recent drought.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The social-distanced meeting had only two ...
Former member rejoins Beatty advisory board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pending approval by the Board of County Commissioners, former Beatty Town Advisory Board member Kelly Carroll will be rejoining the board to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Rob Shirley. At their July 13 meeting, the board voted to forward his name to the BoCC for approval.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Trellising your vining fruits and vegetables ...
IN SEASON: Growing a dog friendly vegetable garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Our furry companions love our gardens as much and maybe more than we do. Every morning when I am heading out to complete my garden chores, our dog is waiting by the door to join me, along with one of our cats. While I am working, they poke about and lounge in the sun.

Thinkstock This week, the eSchool+ initiative, led by Johns Hopkins University, which is renow ...
Analysis praises Nevada’s plans to reopen schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education’s Path Forward Framework for a Safe, Efficient and Equitable Return to School Buildings has been recognized for its holistic approach to supporting preparations for the 2020-21 school year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file Last year the BLM spent nearly $50 million to care for unadopted ...
Two decisions back agency’s plans to manage populations
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management recently received two favorable decisions from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that support the agency’s ongoing efforts to address a growing overpopulation of wild horses and burros on public lands.

Getty Images CARES Act funds were awarded to nonprofit organizations throughout the state, inc ...
CARES Act brings almost $400,000 to arts groups
Staff Report

The Nevada Arts Council has issued $392,250 in federal funds to 79 arts organizations through the CARES Act, in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, based on each group’s total annual revenue.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Corey Osterman
Suspect fleeing accident located from plane
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to capture a fleeing suspect with the help of a sharp-eyed aircraft pilot.