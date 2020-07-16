Walmart, Sam’s Club mandate face coverings in all facilities

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The sheriff’s office said the “primary enforcement agencies for the mandate include local licensing agencies and Nevada OSHA.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus and priority has been and continues to be on the health and safety of our associates, members and customers,” Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club Chief Operating officer Lance de la Rosa wrote in a letter on walmart.com.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented. Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.”

Requiring shoppers in all Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs to wear a face covering will “bring consistency across stores and clubs,” they wrote, and beginning the mandate July 20 will “give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

The executives called face coverings “a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others” while shopping. Noting the virus can be spread by people who do not have symptoms or even know they are infected, “it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

Walmart has created the role of Health Ambassador, someone who will be stationed near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements. Ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers. The ambassadors will be identifiable by their black polo shirts.

To help ensure consistency with this new process, all stores will have a single entrance.

At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members, politely reminding them of the requirement to wear a face covering when shopping. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one, or members can purchase masks in the club.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” Smith and de la Rosa wrote, noting that persons with certain medical conditions are exempt from the requirement in most jurisdictions. “Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”