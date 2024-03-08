Want to be the county clerk? Applications due March 13

Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf announced his pending resignation last week and the Nye County Commission must now select someone to assume the soon-to-be-vacated office.

Those hoping to fill the position have until Wednesday of next week to submit their applications, with the commission scheduled to make the appointment during its upcoming meeting on March 19.

“There currently exists a vacancy for the office of Nye County clerk. Any person interested in filling this vacancy must be a qualified elector and resident of Nye County,” a notice from the county reads. “The appointment will be for an unexpired term ending January, 2027. The Board of Nye County Commissioners is requesting letters of interest and resumes from persons interested in filling this vacancy by no later than 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. No letters of interest will be accepted after that date.”

As to why he has decided to step down as clerk, Kampf has not responded to requests for comment on the matter. No explanation was offered during the Nye County Commission’s March 5 meeting, either, at which the board authorized the notice of vacancy and associated advertisements.

However, Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone did take a few moments to highlight Kampf’s career with the county, short though it was.

“I think it’s worthy to make note of a few things that this board accomplished as well as the person who has turned in his resignation,” Carbone remarked at that meeting. “The Board of County Commissioners actually appointed Mark, multiple times.”

Kampf’s time with the county started in April of 2022 with his appointment as interim Nye County treasurer following the abrupt, immediate resignation of then-treasurer John Prudhont. Kampf took on the task of treasurer while also running a campaign for the Nye County clerk’s seat. He won the 2022 Republican primary, making him a shoo-in for appointment as interim clerk when then-clerk Sam Merlino, also a Republican, made the decision to retire in August of 2022. He then won the 2022 general election and began his official term of office in January, 2023.

“He was appointed to the treasurer’s office when we needed him to fill a gap, he did the job while he was there. Then he was appointed clerk… He actually filled in for that position, even when the Board of County Commissioners gave him direction to implement a paper ballot and a hand count,” Carbone stated, noting that these directives led to plenty of controversy and even a lawsuit, which the county lost.

“I just want to make sure we all know that there are a lot of things that Mark has done and contributed to the county in regard to the activities that we, the commissioners, appointed him for and also that the people elected him for,” Carbone concluded.

“Yes, we have asked a lot from him and he has performed admirably,” Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland concurred. “And it is a shame but it is what it is.”

Kampf’s resignation is effective Sunday, March 31. Whoever is appointed will take over the clerk’s office as of Monday, April 1.

Letters of interest can be submitted to Nye County Administration in person at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite 100 in Pahrump or 101 Radar Road in Tonopah. Applicants can also submit via email to NyeAdmin@co.nye.nv.us

The commission’s next meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers in Pahrump and via video conference at the chambers in Tonopah. Residents can also participate via teleconference, instructions for which are posted on each meeting agenda.

