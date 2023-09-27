Want to seek public office? 2 seats up for appointment on Beatty Town Advisory Board

The deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 30 to submit letters of interest to fill two seats on the Beatty Town Advisory Board that are up for reappointment after the end of the year. Letters of interest can be submitted to the Beatty Town Office. What you need to know.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file A large crowd of Beatty residents attended a solar workshop held before the February 2023 Beatty Advisory Board meeting to voice their concerns about solar projects in the area. Two seats on the board will be up for appointment at the end of the year.

BEATTY — The deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 30 to submit letters of interest to fill two seats on the Beatty Town Advisory Board that are up for reappointment after the end of the year. Letters of interest can be submitted to the Beatty Town Office.

Town advisers are appointed by the Nye County Commission and an informal election will be held if there is competition filed for either appointment. The two seats up for appointment are currently held by Erika Gerling and Randy Reed.

Both advisers have said they plan to submit letters of interest to continue serving on the board.

If no one else submits a letter of interest, Gerling and Reed will likely be appointed to their posts.

Gerling

When she first sought appointment on the board, Gerling said she wanted to be its longest-serving member, a distinction she now holds after 14 years on the board.

She has been a resident of Beatty for more than 40 years and has been involved in many community organizations, including the PTA, Little League, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and the Beatty General Improvement District.

Gerling also worked in Beatty schools for 18 years in various roles, such as a speech therapist, para-professional kindergarten teacher, substitute teacher, and substitute school secretary.

Reed

Reed, 51 is a lifelong resident of Beatty and has served on the town’s advisory board for 12 years. His community service includes 10 years on the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department. He has served on the Beatty General Improvement District Board of Trustees and was formerly employed by the BGID.

He has also worked at the Beatty Senior Center and has served on the Senior Center Project Council.