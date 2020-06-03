Warmline launched as health workers’ resource

The toll-free phone line, administered by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine, in partnership with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, will serve as a confidential mental health resource for health care professionals to seek support before they have reached a crisis point.

“The partnership between UNLV and DPBH is a tremendous resource for health care workers across our state,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “These workers have been on the front lines helping Nevada battle COVID-19, and it’s important we provide them the same care and consideration they provide to patients on a daily basis.”

Through Warmline, trained volunteers are available to provide emotional support, stress management and resources for health care providers who are responding to COVID-19 in Nevada.

“The UNLV School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health is proud to partner with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health to coordinate a warmline to support health care providers across Nevada,” said Dr. Alison Netski, chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral health. “We know that working in health care during this public health crisis can be difficult and cause emotional and mental distress.

“This resource will allow for health care providers in Nevada to anonymously reach a volunteer mental health or health professional for support, resources and referrals.”

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health was awarded funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to support Warmline along with 24/7 psychiatric triage for children, adolescents and adults and an expansion of the Division of Child and Family Services Children’s Mobile Crisis Teams.

The Nevada HealthCARES Warmline is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday at 833-434-0385.

If you are a licensed medical or behavioral health provider and would like to volunteer to support Warmline, please go to Battle Born Medical Corps at SERVNV.org to register. For more information about Warmline, contact Dr. Sara Hunt, assistant dean of behavioral health sciences at the UNLV School of Medicine, at sara.hunt@unlv.edu.

More information about COVID-19 in Nevada, including resources and guidance, can be found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.