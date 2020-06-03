98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Warmline launched as health workers’ resource

Staff Report
June 3, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The toll-free phone line, administered by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine, in partnership with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, will serve as a confidential mental health resource for health care professionals to seek support before they have reached a crisis point.

“The partnership between UNLV and DPBH is a tremendous resource for health care workers across our state,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “These workers have been on the front lines helping Nevada battle COVID-19, and it’s important we provide them the same care and consideration they provide to patients on a daily basis.”

Through Warmline, trained volunteers are available to provide emotional support, stress management and resources for health care providers who are responding to COVID-19 in Nevada.

“The UNLV School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health is proud to partner with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health to coordinate a warmline to support health care providers across Nevada,” said Dr. Alison Netski, chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral health. “We know that working in health care during this public health crisis can be difficult and cause emotional and mental distress.

“This resource will allow for health care providers in Nevada to anonymously reach a volunteer mental health or health professional for support, resources and referrals.”

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health was awarded funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to support Warmline along with 24/7 psychiatric triage for children, adolescents and adults and an expansion of the Division of Child and Family Services Children’s Mobile Crisis Teams.

The Nevada HealthCARES Warmline is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday at 833-434-0385.

If you are a licensed medical or behavioral health provider and would like to volunteer to support Warmline, please go to Battle Born Medical Corps at SERVNV.org to register. For more information about Warmline, contact Dr. Sara Hunt, assistant dean of behavioral health sciences at the UNLV School of Medicine, at sara.hunt@unlv.edu.

More information about COVID-19 in Nevada, including resources and guidance, can be found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Patrons visiting the Pahrump Community Library will use the ...
Pahrump Community Library reopens today
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Community Library will reopen its doors to the public today, Wednesday, June 3, but when visiting, the experience will be quite a bit different than it once was, with several new temporary guidelines in place, all in the name of health and safety in face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS graduate Madison Hansen said she plans to become a phys ...
PVHS holds ‘uncommon’ graduation ceremonies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Unorthodox, uncommon and unconventional would be three apt terms to describe graduation activities at Pahrump Valley High School this year.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Round Mountain welcome sign proudly proclaims t ...
Mining companies continue to help fund small businesses
Staff Report

A group of Nevada mining companies are digging deep to help small storefront businesses in Nye and Esmeralda counties endure the COVID-19 pandemic. Working with state and local economic development staff, the mines have donated more than $200,000 to help businesses such as the Dinky Diner in Goldfield stay afloat during the emergency.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The improvements to the facility include isolation and dec ...
Tonopah health care provider expands services
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Central Nevada Regional Care, a new health care provider in Tonopah, began operations in March and offers walk-in urgent and primary care services seven days a week.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to ...
Nevada Health Response releases Phase 2 guidance
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response issued specific guidelines for 16 categories of industries to use as they enter Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s roadmap for reopening the state.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall for 4th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 15,607 for the week ending May 23, down 2,230 claims, or 12.5 percent, compared to last week’s total of 17,837. This is the fourth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims. Through the week ending May 23, there have been 495,840 initial claims filed in 2020, 474,488 of which have come in the last 11 weeks.

Deb Cobb/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of sets of finished masks, reflecting hour ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Masks really shouldn’t be political
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Although most people agree with the idea of wearing masks in public, they have still become a political symbol in a divided nation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Nevada Health Response adds testing locator map
Staff Report

As Nevada moves into Phase 2 of its reopening of businesses and social activities statewide, testing for COVID-19 is an important tool for health officials and professionals who are working hard to ensure that anyone who needs a test can get one.

Nye County reopens office, one masked visitor at a time
Nye County reopens office, one masked visitor at a time
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County announced Monday on its Facebook page that it is, with restrictions, reopening the Planning Department and Building and Safety Division.

Getty Images In a 5-4 decision issued late Friday, the court upheld the state’s right to imp ...
Supreme Court rejects California church’s challenge
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Chief Justice John Roberts again was the deciding vote Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a California church’s attempt to overturn the state’s coronavirus restrictions on in-person religious services.