Water-well maintenance leads to concerns over flooding streets in Pahrump

Great Basin Water Company’s release of water from its well on the south end of town led to concerns by a reader of the Pahrump Valley Times in mid-April.

A Times reader contacted the publication after the individual saw water gushing from a pipe and flooding in the area of Malibou Avenue and Dandelion Street on April 16.

“We are finishing up flushing Well 12 (old Well 8), which is currently having some maintenance work done to it,” a spokesman for Great Basin said in an email. “We are testing the well to see if the work done to the well is successful.

“In addition, prior to bringing any well back online or into our system, we flush the well until we are ready to pull water quality samples for testing as required by NDEP (Nevada Department of Environmental Protection).”

The spokesman added at that time that they’d informed Tim Dahl, director of public works for Nye County, of the work “and all the permits are in order.”

