Weather deflates Pahrump balloon festival attendance

Though the final attendance numbers are still up in the air, Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Chris Erwin noted that community participation for this year’s Pahrump Balloon Festival was down.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Tethered hot air balloon flights were a crowd favorite throughout the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual Balloon Festival at Petrack Park.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers were a valuable commodity as they helped to keep the balloons steady when gusty conditions set upon the valley during the three-day balloon festival.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Both local and out of town vendors set up shop throughout Petrack Park for the event. Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce officials said 70-plus vendors signed up to take part in this year's event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Erwin noted that tens of thousands of online inquiries regarding the balloon festival were made in the days and weeks leading up to the hot air balloon festival. In all, 22,000 people sought more information on the event, while upward of 15,000 expressed interest in coming.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Donna Corey said more than two dozen balloonists from around the country participated in this year's event. Balloon flights were dependent upon weather conditions throughout the weekend.

Though the final attendance numbers are still up in the air, Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Chris Erwin noted that community participation for this year’s Pahrump Balloon Festival was down.

The culprit he noted, was none other than Mother Nature.

“I would have to say it was the lowest attendance that we’ve had in the three years since I’ve been overseeing it,” Erwin said on Tuesday of this week. “On Friday we never opened, because of the weather, and I think the cold weather kept some people indoors throughout the whole weekend. That’s not to say that our non-profits and other organizations didn’t do well.”

Opening Day aborted

Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Donna Corey said she saw the “writing on the wall,” on late Friday afternoon, shortly before the balloon festival was scheduled to open.

It was Corey’s first time attending the event.

“I thought it was wonderful, considering the weather,” she said. “On Friday we had some snow flurries and very high winds, which shut us down just minutes before we were set to open at 4 p.m. It was also my first time seeing the “Glow Show,” which I thought was just wonderful. It was really great to have a time where everyone in the community could come together and witness something really neat.”

Empathetic vendors

Additionally, Corey said she was thankful that all of the vendors attending this year’s event, were very understanding.

“We had a total of 78 vendors,” she said. “Even they had a feeling the weather would put a damper on the balloon festival, and they were all very gracious about it. They understood that there was nothing anyone could do about the weather. Fortunately, we were able to we were fly on Saturday, and of course on Media Day, which was Thursday.”

Meteorological conditions aside, Corey raved about the fourth annual event, and all of the peripherals at Petrack Park.

Community fellowship

“I thought all of the balloon sculptures in the park did really well for the first time this year,” she noted. “People really enjoyed getting their pictures taken, so we are going to expand on that. The rodeo also went really well for a brand new event and I heard that everybody wanted another day to see the car show. A lot of people came and took pictures and really enjoyed it. We don’t have the overall attendance numbers but overall, it was very well attended. Even the carnival by Davis Amusements here in Pahrump was very busy up to the final day on Sunday.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes