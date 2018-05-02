Week honors small businesses

National Small Business Week is being celebrated this week in the USA.

Thinkstock April 29- May 5 as Small Business Week in the USA.

In his proclamation declaring April 29 through May 5 as Small Business Week, President Donald Trump stated: “Small businesses are at the heart of our nation. “Our country’s 30 million small businesses employ nearly 58 million Americans — 48 percent of the labor force,” Trump said.

“Each year, small businesses create two out of three net new, private-sector jobs in the United States.”

Trump added added “This week, we celebrate all the entrepreneurs who have taken a risk to start and grow a small business. “They are driven by a belief that they can do something better, smarter, and more efficient than what has been done before.

“They make our neighborhoods vibrant places to live and work,” Trump said. “They invest in their neighbors and employ millions of Americans. When they succeed, we all succeed.”

For more go to www.sba.gov/nsbw