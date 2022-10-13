Wehrly gets endorsement of prior political rivals

A meet and greet held at the Pahrump Nugget on Monday gave Sheriff Sharon Wehrly an opportunity to answer questions about her vision for the future if re-elected.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff Sharon Wehrly

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff Sharon Wehrly takes the stage at meet and greet at the Pahrump Nugget on Monday, Oct. 10. The sheriff is running for re-election.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff Sharon Wehrly is greeted by applause from supporters at the Pahrump Nugget on Monday, Oct. 10.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly hosted a meet and greet on Monday, Oct. 10.

The event, held at the Pahrump Nugget, gave Wehrly an opportunity to answer questions about her vision for the future of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to would-be voters.

Among some of the more high-profile attendees who were invited to the event were former Graham County, Ariz. Sheriff Richard Mack, the founder of Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, along with Nye County Republican Party President Bill Carns, NCSO Lt. Eric Murphy and former candidate Diane Sauter.

“We had probably about 75 or 80 people,” Wehrly said. “Sheriff Mack endorsed me last March and Diane Sauter publicly endorsed me at the event, as well as Lt. Murphy and David Hebert, who previously ran against me.”

Wehrly, an independent who is running in a nonpartsian race for sheriff against Joe McGill, noted that her support for re-election is coming from both sides of the aisle, including elements of the Nye County Democratic Party.

“The Democratic Party endorsed me and the Republican Party endorsed me,” she said. “I’m non-partisan and I’ve worked very, very well with both parties. Mostly, very, very well with the Democratic Party.”

Regarding any kind of tensions at the sheriff’s office relating to next month’s general election, Wehrly insists that it’s all business as usual.

“People have a right to vote for whoever they want to vote for,” she said. “We don’t fight and we all work together. Everybody does their job, and that’s all you can ask for.”

