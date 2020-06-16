72°F
Wells Fargo expands free financial coaching services

Staff Report
June 16, 2020 - 12:59 pm
 

With record numbers of Nevada adults filing for unemployment, and many people facing a lower income amid COVID-19, the Wells Fargo Foundation is supporting national nonprofits in expanding virtual financial coaching services, cost free, to help the public adapt in these challenging times.

These efforts are part of the Wells Foundation’s $175 million commitment to help vulnerable populations navigate through the pandemic, with more than 3,000 grants awarded since March to address public health needs, small business, housing and financial stability challenges.

“COVID-19 is having an acute impact on millions of people who have lost income and are facing immediate and evolving concerns about their financial security. The situation is changing rapidly, and the path for accessing government benefits and other assistance can be confusing and stressful,” said Darlene Goins, head of financial health philanthropy for the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We want all people to know that financial coaches and counselors provided by nonprofit organizations can assist them with applying for public benefits, figuring out which bills to pay first, where to go for help with rent and other household expenses and start planning for recovery in a manner that respects their personal situation and preserves financial dignity.”

Nonprofits offering independent, personalized and confidential financial coaching and counseling sessions by phone, live chat or video with grant support from Wells Fargo include the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education, the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, the National Disability Institute and the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

Individuals or families struggling to pay for rent, groceries and basic needs, worried about debt or facing other financial hardships can sign up to meet virtually with an AFCPE-certified financial coach or counselor for free at www.yellowribbonnetwork.org/afcpecovid19.

The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund offers remote, bilingual, professional financial counseling as a free public service for underserved residents in cities across the U.S. to help people open bank accounts, pay down debt, and address other financial challenges. Visit www.fecpublic.org/about for a list of locations.

For the 100 million people with disabilities and chronic health conditions in the U.S., visit the Financial Resilience Center for accessible emergency resources, financial wellness guidance in partnership with LifeCents and free financial counseling with an AFCPE-certified financial coach with disability-related expertise.

Contact the NFCC’s Coronavirus Financial Toolkit for resources and assistance with managing creditors or debt. Call 1-844-865-1971 or visit https://www.nfcc.org/locator/ to connect free with a NFCC-certified financial counselor in English or Spanish.

Individuals and families can reach out to one or more nonprofits to assess whether the assistance offered is right for their specific needs, including finding local resources for food, clothing, shelter and other basic needs; creating a household budget to maximize current funds and prepare for future emergencies; prioritizing bills and expenses to cover daily necessities and plan for the future; applying for unemployment benefits, SNAP benefits, and other financial recovery resources; opening bank accounts and using digital tools to manage money and pay bills remotely; and building and protecting credit, including options for managing debt.

Getty Images Small business advocates also cautioned against ill-timed regulations and legal ch ...
Business group urges Sisolak to continue digital support
Staff Report

A group of 68 Nevada business leaders led by the Connected Commerce Council on Friday sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak urging continued support for online tools and digital platforms vital to preserving small business activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Nevada System of Higher Education via Twitter)
Regents approve additional 5% NSHE budget reduction
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved another 5% budget reduction proposal Friday, June 12, bringing the reduction proposal through fiscal year 2021 to nearly 20%.

Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Staff Report

The state Board of Pardons commissioners on Wednesday by unanimous vote passed an amended resolution put forth by member Gov. Steve Sisolak in which those convicted of minor marijuana offenses would be pardoned.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall slightly in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,748 for the week ending June 6, down 589 claims, or 5.2 percent, compared to the previous week’s total of 11,337. This is the sixth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Courtest of East Ely Railroad Depot Museum A vintage steam engine puffs smoke outside the East ...
Reopenings scheduled for Nevada’s museums
Staff Report

Nevada’s state museums will begin to open their doors later this month, welcoming back visitors to experience the stories and artifacts of the Silver State.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye County to receive CARES Act funds totaling over $8 million
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the state of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 crisis, Nye County has been working to analyze its financial position, with expenses relating to the pandemic, coupled with a loss of income from one of its biggest income sources, consolidated taxes, putting the county in a strained budgetary situation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Co-organizer Gary Marchinke said he was pleased with the tur ...
Law enforcement rally draws crowd in heart of Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The intersection of Highways 160 and 372 was awash with dozens of area residents waving American flags and holding signs in support of Nye County law enforcement on Monday, June 15th.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Steven Horsford has won the Democratic nomination for Congr ...
Primary winners picture now clearer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election wrapped up as of June 9 and majority of the ballots have now been counted. Unless there was a large influx of ballots arriving at the clerks’ offices around Nevada by the close of business on Tuesday, which is very doubtful, the results posted as of Monday, June 15 are unlikely to change dramatically, meaning those in the lead as of Monday can reasonably be declared the winners of the 2020 primary election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Located at 150 South Highway 160, Suite 7, the owners of the ...
Clothing boutique reopens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a new business in town is pleased to have reopened after being forced to close down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.