Wells Fargo increases common stock dividend

Wells Fargo & Company announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.45 per share, payable March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record on Feb. 1, 2019, as approved last week by the Wells Fargo board of directors.

The first-quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter. The dividend increase is part of the company’s 2018 Capital Plan, which received a non-objection from the Federal Reserve in June 2018.

Wells Fargo has approximately 4.6 billion shares outstanding.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking.

Wells Fargo & Company, with operations in Nye County, was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

It has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy.