News

Wet’n’Wild offering discounted admissions for teachers, staff on Sunday

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 22, 2021 - 8:40 pm
 
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Georgia Scarlett, 6, of Las Vegas rides on Canyon Cliffs o ...
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Georgia Scarlett, 6, of Las Vegas rides on Canyon Cliffs on opening day at Wet 'n' Wild water park in Las Vegas Monday, June 22, 2020.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is celebrating Southern Nevada’s educators on Sunday.

The Wet’n’Wild water park in Las Vegas is celebrating the new school year and ready to show its appreciation for teachers and is hosting an “Educator Appreciation Day” on Sunday.

School teachers and support staff from Clark and Nye counties, working at a public or private institution, can receive entry into the park for $9.99; a valid vocational ID is required to receive the discount. These individuals can bring up to four guests each who will also receive the discounted rate.

The season will come to a close for Wet’n’Wild on Sunday. The park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and is closed on Saturday, according to its website.

The park is located in Las Vegas at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road. For more information, head to wetnwildlasvegas.com

THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Three young individuals fly high above the carnival g ...
Pahrump Fall Festival kicks off tomorrow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After Nye County commissioners made the difficult decision in mid-2020 to cancel that year’s Fall Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with both the county and town immediately embarked on a mission to make the next one the very best it could possibly be. Now, with many months of painstaking planning under their belts, event organizers are all geared up to host the 2021 Fall Festival.

Getty Images Recycling is an essential part of maintaining a healthy and happy planet and NDEP ...
NDEP hosting first ever Nevada Recycles Poster Contest
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Recycling is a concept that is familiar to many but in a lot of cases, those who utilize recycling bins in their communities don’t understand the necessity of ensuring the items they are attempting to put into the recycling stream are entirely empty, clean and dry. Without these three factors, products such as plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, metal cans and more can be rejected by recycling facilities, meaning they will find their ultimate destination at the landfill despite efforts to recycle.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Mark Kampf has announced that he intends t ...
Mark Kampf announces bid for Nye County Clerk’s seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 primary election may still be more than seven months away but candidates are already starting to declare their intention to run for certain offices in the coming election cycle, including Pahrump resident Mark Kampf, who recently announced his candidacy for the Nye County clerk’s seat.

A rendering of the production facility at the planned Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine in rural Neva ...
South African firm to invest $490M in Esmeralda lithium project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sibanye-Stillwater, a South African precious metals mining company, will invest $490 million in the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project near Tonopah and take a 50-percent stake in the project, Ioneer Ltd. announced.

(Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalitio ...
AG Ford pushes back against Roe v. Wade challenge
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 24 state attorneys general to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold aspects of the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
JOE TRIMBLE: Three tips to manage small business cash flow
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cash flow is critical to the success of a small business. Even more than profitability, cash flow is important because it allows a company to buy inventory, keep the lights on, and their employees paid.

Smarter Balanced assessments not to be used due to waiver for 2020-21 school year
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) has released their results for the mathematics and English Language Arts Smarter Balanced assessments. The assessments were given to students in grades three through eight for the 2020-21 academic school year.

Steve Cancino of Las Vegas, right, receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine fro ...
All 4 of Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics edge higher
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada on Tuesday reported 1,230 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths over the preceding day as the state’s longer-term COVID-19 metrics all edged higher.

 
Nevada jobless rate highest in U.S. for 2nd straight month
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state unemployment rate of 7.7. percent in August matched the rate in July, leading the country for the second straight month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.