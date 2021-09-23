Wet’n’Wild offering discounted admissions for teachers, staff on Sunday

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Georgia Scarlett, 6, of Las Vegas rides on Canyon Cliffs on opening day at Wet 'n' Wild water park in Las Vegas Monday, June 22, 2020.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is celebrating Southern Nevada’s educators on Sunday.

The Wet’n’Wild water park in Las Vegas is celebrating the new school year and ready to show its appreciation for teachers and is hosting an “Educator Appreciation Day” on Sunday.

School teachers and support staff from Clark and Nye counties, working at a public or private institution, can receive entry into the park for $9.99; a valid vocational ID is required to receive the discount. These individuals can bring up to four guests each who will also receive the discounted rate.

The season will come to a close for Wet’n’Wild on Sunday. The park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and is closed on Saturday, according to its website.

The park is located in Las Vegas at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road. For more information, head to wetnwildlasvegas.com