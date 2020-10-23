WGU enhances B.S. degree program in cloud computing

Western Governors University on Tuesday announced the launch of key updates to its Bachelor of Science cloud computing degree program built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The degree program is designed to prepare students with the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy and meet the demands of employers seeking cloud professionals.

WGU’s degree programs are online and competency-based, removing the barriers of time, allowing working learners to study and advance in their degree programs according to their schedules. Students in the BSCC degree program complete their credentials on average in 18 months and prepare for industry-recognized certifications that include AWS Certifications along their path to degree.

“The technology skills gap has been exacerbated by a lack of innovation in technology education,” said Elke Leeds, dean and academic vice president of WGU’s College of Information Technology. “WGU has a deep knowledge of the skills that employers are looking for, and we will continue to innovate in our degree programs and future educational offerings by ensuring that our curriculum meets the demands of learners and employers.”

WGU collaborated with two AWS education programs, AWS Educate and AWS Academy, to update its BSCC degree program. Team members from AWS Educate assisted WGU program developers to embed cloud-specific learning objectives and hands-on experiences into the program with the intent to ensure alignment with the needs of cloud employers.

As an AWS Academy member institution, WGU has incorporated AWS Academy Cloud Operations into its degree, which is a course developed by AWS experts and delivered by AWS-accredited educators. As part of the course, students are also required to pass the AWS Certified SysOps-Associate exam.

“Western Governors University is a leading innovator in higher education, and we are proud to deepen our collaboration via this new bachelor of science degree in cloud computing,” said Josh Weatherly, director of U.S. Education Vertical Sales and Global Programs at AWS. “WGU’s competency-based learning model aligns with our belief in the importance of working backward from the skills employers are seeking while also providing the flexibility of remote learning anywhere in the world. We are excited for WGU’s cloud computing degree help expand and diversify the cloud workforce of tomorrow.”