News

WGU enhances B.S. degree program in cloud computing

Staff Report
October 22, 2020 - 9:06 pm
 

Western Governors University on Tuesday announced the launch of key updates to its Bachelor of Science cloud computing degree program built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The degree program is designed to prepare students with the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy and meet the demands of employers seeking cloud professionals.

WGU’s degree programs are online and competency-based, removing the barriers of time, allowing working learners to study and advance in their degree programs according to their schedules. Students in the BSCC degree program complete their credentials on average in 18 months and prepare for industry-recognized certifications that include AWS Certifications along their path to degree.

“The technology skills gap has been exacerbated by a lack of innovation in technology education,” said Elke Leeds, dean and academic vice president of WGU’s College of Information Technology. “WGU has a deep knowledge of the skills that employers are looking for, and we will continue to innovate in our degree programs and future educational offerings by ensuring that our curriculum meets the demands of learners and employers.”

WGU collaborated with two AWS education programs, AWS Educate and AWS Academy, to update its BSCC degree program. Team members from AWS Educate assisted WGU program developers to embed cloud-specific learning objectives and hands-on experiences into the program with the intent to ensure alignment with the needs of cloud employers.

As an AWS Academy member institution, WGU has incorporated AWS Academy Cloud Operations into its degree, which is a course developed by AWS experts and delivered by AWS-accredited educators. As part of the course, students are also required to pass the AWS Certified SysOps-Associate exam.

“Western Governors University is a leading innovator in higher education, and we are proud to deepen our collaboration via this new bachelor of science degree in cloud computing,” said Josh Weatherly, director of U.S. Education Vertical Sales and Global Programs at AWS. “WGU’s competency-based learning model aligns with our belief in the importance of working backward from the skills employers are seeking while also providing the flexibility of remote learning anywhere in the world. We are excited for WGU’s cloud computing degree help expand and diversify the cloud workforce of tomorrow.”

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infr ...
Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

Getty Images Recent data released by Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Ser ...
Nursing home group warns of another COVID-19 spike
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, released a report today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID-19 cases because of the community spread among the general population.

Getty Images Vocal performers include performers who rely on the ability to communicate verbal ...
Health guidelines revised for vocal performances
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response has issued a revised version of the “Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings” to clarify when vocal performers can remove face coverings.

Getty Images Nevada is one of two states nationally to have a computer science graduation requ ...
Nevada gets high marks for computer education
Staff Report

Nevada’s strides in computer science education were recognized Oct. 14 in a report by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance.

Getty Images DETR began the rollout with a small test run of payments earlier this week after ...
Nevada begins rolling out Lost Wages Assistance
Staff Report

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced in October the rollout of the Lost Wages Program funded by FEMA, which provided grants to participating states to offer additional temporary benefits to certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits.

Hope Means Nevada Pictured is teen committee members participating in their monthly awareness e ...
Virtual festival takes aim at mental wellness, teen suicide
Staff Report

Hope Means Nevada, a community-based nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state, announces Rising Hope, a free statewide virtual festival to raise awareness of how mental wellness saves lives and helps those struggling with mental illness find resources and community.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment rate continues slow, steady decline in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s September 2020 economic report, Nevada added another 3,400 jobs since August. The state’s job rate has rebounded for the fifth month in a row.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dean and Kathy West waited for roughly an hour and and a hal ...
Early voting underway in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The long line of individuals circling around the Bob Ruud Community Center on Monday, Oct. 19th could only mean one thing this year. Early voting is now underway in Nye County.