80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

WGU unveils Essential Workers Scholarship

Staff Report
April 9, 2021 - 11:01 am
 
Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony ...
Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony hall during the school's first commencement ceremony at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa on Saturday, May 21, 2016.

Western Governors University Nevada announced Wednesday a new scholarship program for essential workers seeking degrees in high-demand career fields including business, teaching, information technology and health professions, such as nursing.

The deadline for Nevada essential workers to apply is June 30.

“We are truly thankful for the dependability and dedication of the essential workers in the Silver State during the pandemic, including our grocery store employees, postal workers, sanitation workers, delivery drivers and many others,” said WGU Regional Vice President Rick Benbow. “This is one way we can say ‘thank you’ and express our gratitude.”

The scholarships are valued at $3,000 each, which is nearly half of the total annual tuition for the online university. More information on the scholarship and how to apply can be found at: https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/essential.html

WGU offers personalized support, giving students an affordable option to obtain higher education degrees in popular fields. Aside from the Essential Workers Scholarship, WGU provides a multitude of other scholarships to help individuals throughout Nevada.

Designed to meet adult learners’ needs, WGU’s competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives and advancing as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the subject matter.

While WGU’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

Established in 1997 by 19 governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 218,000 graduates in all 50 states. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Learn more at www.wgu.edu and www.wgu.edu/advocate.html

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said ...
FEMA vaccination clinic arrives in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of Nye County residents braved warm temperatures in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Pahrump on Thursday.

Getty Images Nathan Adelson Hospice has planned its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtua ...
Hospice symposium to focus on equity in end-of-life care
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice will host its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtually beginning at 1 p.m. April 14 with a variety of topics addressing equity in end-of-life care.

Getty Images The Nevada Department of Taxation is offering tax amnesty through May 1 to busine ...
State’s tax amnesty period ends May 1 for businesses
Staff Report

There is less than one month left of Nevada’s Tax Amnesty program that began Feb. 1. Business entities that have unpaid tax debt can file/pay their taxes online or download the missing tax returns that are available on the Department of Taxation’s website https://tax.nv.gov/

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alan Goldstein was arrested at gunpoint after sheriff's offi ...
Fleeing man arrested at gunpoint in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One man was arrested and taken into custody following a disturbance at Bank of America just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - BOCC meeting Tuesday, open comments
Nye County votes to fully reopen, sidestep mask mandate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, April 6, the Nye County Commission, after several hours of public comment and debate, voted 5-0 to approve fully reopening Nye County and its businesses, and to essentially do away with the mask mandate.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Good, bad, and ugly are present in today’s society

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Oatmeal is a whole grain, packed with fiber a ...
Overnight oatmeal is power packed for pennies
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to cheap eats it doesn’t get more frugal and fabulous than oatmeal. It’s a whole grain, packed with fiber and nutrients, the taste is compatible with endless variations, and costs mere pennies per serving. Are you sold yet? How about this: you can literally make it while your sleep. Does that appeal to your inner multi-tasker? Yup. Mine, too.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Drive-Thru Senior Fair is set to take place at Inspiration ...
Drive-thru Senior Fair set at Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley seniors should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 17 when they will have a chance to head out to the Drive-Thru Senior Fair at Inspirations Senior Living Center, where there will be a plethora of organizations gathered for an event intended to help educate the older population about the area’s many valuable resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Curbside Event took place Saturday, Apr ...
Pahrump’s Community Easter Curbside hailed as huge hit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At 10 a.m. on a bright and sunny Saturday morning, a line of vehicles started forming at the NyE Communities Coalition and suddenly it was go-time for the dozens of volunteers on hand for this year’s Community Easter Curbside Pick-up Event.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
DETR updates ID process for filing claims for PUA
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Wednesday provided an update on the required verification for all Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants through ID.me. This verification is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020 to protect legitimate claimants.