WGU unveils Essential Workers Scholarship

Western Governors University Nevada announced Wednesday a new scholarship program for essential workers seeking degrees in high-demand career fields including business, teaching, information technology and health professions, such as nursing.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony hall during the school's first commencement ceremony at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa on Saturday, May 21, 2016.

The deadline for Nevada essential workers to apply is June 30.

“We are truly thankful for the dependability and dedication of the essential workers in the Silver State during the pandemic, including our grocery store employees, postal workers, sanitation workers, delivery drivers and many others,” said WGU Regional Vice President Rick Benbow. “This is one way we can say ‘thank you’ and express our gratitude.”

The scholarships are valued at $3,000 each, which is nearly half of the total annual tuition for the online university. More information on the scholarship and how to apply can be found at: https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/essential.html

WGU offers personalized support, giving students an affordable option to obtain higher education degrees in popular fields. Aside from the Essential Workers Scholarship, WGU provides a multitude of other scholarships to help individuals throughout Nevada.

Designed to meet adult learners’ needs, WGU’s competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives and advancing as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the subject matter.

While WGU’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

Established in 1997 by 19 governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 218,000 graduates in all 50 states. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Learn more at www.wgu.edu and www.wgu.edu/advocate.html