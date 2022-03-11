What’s going on in Pahrump

This calendar features more than a dozen upcoming events to help you fight boredom.

The Pahrump Gunfighters are keeping the Old West alive. They will perform at Dusty Flats, 100 W. Stagecoach Road at 2 p.m. on April 3. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church

Dine in or carry out. Fried fish, baked fish, fish tacos, clam chowder – and of course, plenty of fries and cole slaw! Everyone in the Pahrump community is welcome. You’ll see plenty of neighbors there. 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the parish hall. 781 E. Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY, MARCH 11-13

Line Dancing and live Country music

Rhinestones Country Bar welcomes LIL BIT Band Saturday at 8 p.m. Instructors Teri and Katey conduct free line dancing lessons on Friday from 5:30–7 p.m. for beginners, and on Sunday from 5–7 p.m. for the intermediate and advanced. Fun, food, exercise, and plenty of smiles to be shared. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

FRIDAY – SATURDAY, MARCH 11 & 12

2022 Pins and Needles quilt show

The Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2022 Pins and Needles Quilt Show, at Bob Ruud Community Center, Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme this year is “Desert Fun.”

This year they will have the always popular bed turning, demonstrations, raffles, door prizes the SMQ Boutique, and more.

Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband, kids under 12 are free, and husbands get in free with their wives.

For more information contact Joyce Higginbotham at 775-253-4885.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Electronics recycling event

A recycling event for all your old electronic devices will be held at the Pahrump Community Library Saturday, March 12 from noon to 3 p.m. This is a good opportunity to get rid of those old cellphones and anything else electronic cluttering up your closets and drawers.

For more information call the library at 727-5930.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Moose fashion show/tea

The Pahrump Moose Lodge will host a Donation Tea/Fashion Show Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at their lodge at 1100 East Second St.

Fashions will be provided by Sunflower Fashions. Finger sandwiches and petit fours will be served. Bring your favorite tea cup and wear your best hat for the “Most Beautiful Hat” contest.

Proceeds will benefit the Never Forgotten animal Shelter in memory of the late Betty White.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Rockin’ the Roof Off

Sin City Unplugged performs Saturday at 8 p.m. All your favorite iconic rock music. $5 cover. The Bearded Lady Saloon,1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

Classic Car and Hot Rod Meet and Greet

Starting at 7 a.m., this is the inaugural Classic Car and Hot Rod Meet and Greet, at 2nd Amendment Range, 1360 E. Basin Ave. Main parking lot is reserved for the Classic Cars and Hot Rods. Regular parking in dirt lot next to store. Good Coffee, Good People, Good Music, Nice Cars. Will last as long as the owners of the Classic Cars want to stay.

MONDAY, MARCH 14

Rock N Gold Club

Join them on Monday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160.

Members have access to a lapidary shop, gold claim, rock trips and outings depending on

membership level. Come see what you have been missing. No charge for first meeting.

For more information go to http://www.rock-n-Gold.org or email: rock.n.goldclub@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

Paint & Wine Night

RSVP required for this night of wine, creativity and fun. You’ll leave with a finished painting. Instructor Ashley Welch provides guidance and all art materials. The price is $35 per person, and includes one glass of Wild West wine, slushie or soda. It begins at 6 p.m. at Artesian Cellars, 1731 NV-160. Call 775-600-7144 for registration.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Pahrump Aglow

A Pahrump AGLOW meeting will be held on Friday, March 18, 10-11:30 am at the Valley Conference Center, 800 E Hwy 372, in Pahrump.

Guest speaker will be Nanette Spears.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Live diverse repertoire

Johnny & Treasure Duo comes to Lakeside Casino from 7-9 p.m. This Dynamic Duo is set apart from other duos because they perform with feeling and honesty. Their musical catalog ranges from Sinatra to Billie Eilish. Must be 21+. 5870 Homestead Rd. 888-558-5253.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Live Easy Listening Show

Dick Sanders invites you to bring a picnic supper to his Sanders Family Winery at 3780 E. Kellogg Road, and enjoy Donovan Tea of “The Lettermen” perform standards, pop, soul, country, rhythm & blues. Sip on a bottle of Pahrump orchard wine, available for sale before the show, and enjoy the stars above in the spring sky as music fills the night. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you can call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Southern Nevada Battle Born Beard and Mustache Competition

The Bearded Lady Saloon, Sin City Beard Coalition, and Honest Amish beard products present a 16 category competition with trophies awarded. Photography by Greg Anderson. All proceeds benefiting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Event runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8 p.m. Categories: Natural mustache, styled mustache, goatee, chops, Amish/Donegal/Whaler, partial freestyle, full beard 4”/8”/12”/12+inches, full beard styled mustache, full beard freestyle, whiskerina realistic, whiskerina creative, veterans, kids. The competition will be taking place indoors at the event center with many activities outside in the attached park. Petrack Park, 150 NV-160 at East Basin Ave.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 31-APRIL 3

Pahrump Music Festival

This four-day festival takes place at Petrack Park March 31 through April 3 and combines music performances, a beer and wine garden, car shows, horseshoe tournaments, art displays and of course a carnival. There are over 140 vendors, 20 of them featuring food, two stages to enjoy a variety of music, featuring some special headlining performances of fan favorites like Zowie Bowie, Vegas McGraw and Count’s 77.

There will also be a battle of the bands competition on the concert stage. Tickets for the battle of the bands start at $10 and featured performances are $50 each or all of the performances for $100. The south stage will host a variety of performances at no charge.

Tickets vendor space and sponsorship opportunities are still available at PahrumpMusicFestival.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Pahrump Gunfighters show

The Pahrump Gunfighters are helping to keep the Old West alive and will be performing at Dusty Flats, 100 W. Stagecoach Road (next to Stagestop Casino) April 3 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for the show, complete with Western skits and gunfights.

For more information call 775-751-3458 or go to www.pahrumpgunfighter.com.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.