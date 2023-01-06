What’s next for outgoing commssioner Leo Blundo? (Maybe a fight against Valley Electric)

Blundo acknowledged that his tenure as commissioner was marked by controversies — both personal and political — but throughout his experience one thing has remained certain: his determination to keep moving forward.

After four years of representing the people of Nye County’s District 4 in Pahrump and an unsuccessful run for re-election, Leo Blundo’s time as a county commissioner is officially over.

Though the one-term Republican commissioner bids the board farewell, Blundo won’t disappear from the public eye.

Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times that he will continue to assist anyone in the community who needs it and he is even considering some community activism with the aim of putting a stop to the recent 17-percent rate increases instituted by Valley Electric Association.

“I plan to focus on my family, my business and doing exactly what I have done for the last four years, helping anyone who asks,” Blundo said this week. “Will I run again? I might, I might not. I am grateful and humbled by the support so many continue to show. But I can tell you this, VEA has another thing coming. These rate increases need to be stopped! They broke their social contract with the public from the transmission line sale and we need a strong voice to get answers to this very important issue.

“I would consider holding some community meetings, to build our coalition and present this to the Nye County Commission to continue moving forward with what we asked for, legal remedies,” he explained.

Blundo was referring to an action taken by the board during its Dec. 21, 2022 meeting, which was also Blundo’s last as a commissioner. As one of his final acts, he had asked for an agenda item addressing Valley Electric’s decision to increase its electricity rates by 17 percent, a decision that angered many. The commission then voted to direct the Nye County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the issue and Blundo would like to ensure that direction is followed through on.

Blundo acknowledged that his tenure as commissioner was marked by controversies — both personal and political — but throughout his experience one thing has remained certain: his determination to keep moving forward.

“For me, the last four years as a commissioner came at great personal expense in many areas and yet, it’s been the privilege of a lifetime,” he remarked. “I want to thank the people in our community who have supported me throughout my term. We could not have done it without you.

“For Nye County as a whole, I made a commitment that we were going to leave Nye County for the better and I firmly believe we have done some really amazing things,” Blundo continued. “Decisions were made. Fine, fair enough. We can go back and make corrections, make those decisions better. But 100 percent, something we can’t afford is to sit idly by the sidelines. We deserve better than that in Nye County.”

From standing strong against the state’s COVID-19 emergency mandates to administering a robust CARES grant program to sponsoring the Bill Draft Request to repeal the largest tax increase in Nevada history, the Commerce Tax, which was unsuccessful much to Blundo’s chagrin, there were many accomplishments that Blundo wished to highlight. There were several specific projects that were close to his heart, as well, including the introduction of a new ambulance provider in the community, the sale of the old Pahrump Medical Center buildings and a reduction in property taxes.

“The board, as the board of the town of Pahrump, approved a new ambulance provider, OptimuMedicine. They specialize in critical care transports and getting them licensed was a huge step forward in providing access to better care for our people and patients,” Blundo said.

“As the board, we also sold the PMC buildings to make way for construction of a new Health and Human Services facility at the Calvada Eye,” he continued. “This does two things: one, the old PMC will get a facelift and have new medical providers coming to town, which is great as there is a continued need for more medical services; and two, the county can now fund a new building at the Eye to house several departments and expand those services and outreach. Cost of goods is going up and this was a critical step toward making that a reality.

“And we reduced property taxes during my term, which was a huge accomplishment and is, frankly, unheard of. Government, lowering taxes on the people. It wasn’t just a novel concept or political rhetoric, it is now a tangible reality. We did that,” he concluded. “To that effect, I have received this compliment very frequently: ‘Leo, you have done more in your four years than commissioners do in a lifetime’ That’s very humbling, knowing I did the most I could, given the circumstances. We were the political underdog from the beginning.”

Blundo can often be found in person at his restaurant, Carmelo’s Bistro, 1440 E. Highway 372. He can also be reached at 702-595-2269.

