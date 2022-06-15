80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

While we wait: some stats about Nye County voters

Pahrump Valley Times
June 14, 2022 - 9:55 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2022 - 7:24 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While Nye County awaits final results from Tuesday’s primary, here are a few stats:

In Nye County, there were 31,499 voters eligible to vote in the primary election.

Republicans comprise the largest population of active voters; they make up 45.8% of voters, there are 14,437 voters.

Non-partisan voters make up 27.85% registered voters in Nye County, with 8,774 voters.

Democrats make up 18% of registered voters in Nye County, with 5,699 voters.

2,343 Nye County residents voted early this year.

The Nye County Clerk’s office has 10 days after the election to give a final count to the commissioners.

In the 2020 primary election, roughly 36% of eligible voters cast their ballot in Nye County — a larger amount of voters than the 2018 primary. The 2020 general election brought double the amount of voters, where more than 50% were mail-in ballots. Over three-fourths of those who voted in-person in Nye County chose to by early voting.

In Nevada there are 1.82 million active voters. Clark County has more Democrat voters than Republicans and makes up 70% of voters in Nevada, followed by Washoe County that makes up 17% of all votes and they are now at a near split between Democrat and Republican voters. Nye County makes up less than 2% of statewide votes.

Sources: Silver State Election Results, Nevada Secretary of State, Nye County Elections

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Here’s how the races for Nye County commission are shaping up — so far

Challenger Ron Boskovich has a commanding lead over incumbent Leo Blundo for the District 4 seat, while incumbent Debra Strickland is inching toward the 51% mark necessary to claim a clean victory, according to preliminary results of Tuesday’s primary.

Death Valley (Deborah Wall/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)
Body recovered of Death Valley hiker who went missing
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Searchers located the body of John McCarry 69, from Long Beach, Calif., on June 1, according to a National Park Service news release.

(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Contestant No. 11 McKenna Cunningham is crowned Miss ...
McKenna Cunningham named Miss Pahrump 2022
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A dozen girls competed in the 46th annual pageant at Saddle West hotel and casino. Here are the results:

Lisa Chamlee (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump judge Lisa Chamlee resigns citing safety, personal issues
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“It was a very difficult decision,” Pahrump Justice of the Peace Lisa Chamlee told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I decided to resign for personal and safety reasons but I won’t expound any further on that.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers are shown scrubbing down a vehicle during the Sle ...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Donation Car Wash brings in funds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

XPress Detail and Auto Spa was abuzz with activity all day long this past Saturday as it played host to a fundraiser for one area nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

(Abigail Fitzpatrick/Pahrump Valley Times)
SLIDESHOW: Meet the 12 competitors in the Miss Pahrump Pageant
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The popular event, now in its 46th year, features 12 contestants, vying for the crown at the Saddle West Showroom beginning 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.