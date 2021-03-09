Wild horses removed from Calvada Eye

Three wild horses at the Calvada Eye in Pahrump were rounded up and removed Tuesday because of public safety concerns.

Nye County issued a warning Feb. 16, asking the public not to feed or approach the wild horses gathered in the town. The horses were generally peaceful but were occasionally witnessed being aggressive toward residents, including children.

The Bureau of Land Management will relocate the horses to the Ridgecrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Corrals to be prepared for adoption.

Preparation includes a full checkup by a veterinarian. Each animal is vaccinated, dewormed, gets a series of blood tests and freeze marked for tracking purposes. Individuals who are interested in adopting any of the animals removed from Pahrump should contact the corrals.

For more information regarding the adoption and sale process, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales.

For more information on the Wild Horse and Burro Program and how the BLM manages this program, visit https://www.blm.gov/whb.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Pahrump Buildings and Grounds assisted in the roundup.