Wild West Extravaganza set for Pahrump

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times A 10 a.m. parade along Highway 160 will officially kick-off the 17th annual Pahrump Wild West Extravaganza on Saturday May 4th. The three-day event begins with a soft opening at Petrack Park from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday May 3rd.

The town of Pahrump is just days away from the start of the annual Wild West Extravaganza.

The tradition was started by late Pahrump resident, Bob Baker, more than a decade ago with musical performances, vendors, games and more.

Now in its 17th year, the event, as described by organizers, is three days of western-themed family fun.

The extravaganza returns to Petrack Park on May 3rd 4th and 5th beginning at noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

As always, the popular parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials are still welcoming entries for the parade as well as event sponsors.

Along with the Wild West Extravaganza comes an art show and an interactive on-stage melodrama where attendees are actually invited to throw popcorn at the “villain.”

Additional attractions will include an authentic western boomtown, numerous vendors, and local entertainment featuring the sounds of country and southern rock.

Officials also noted that there will be children’s games, historical reenactors, and the ever-popular gunfighters.

Other activities include the Little Britches Rodeo, Pony Express riders, an authentic Chuck Wagon and Native American village.

For additional information on the event call 775-209-5853, 702-596-1731 or 775-253-0006.

Those looking to become event sponsors may call 775-209-6731.

