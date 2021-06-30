Wildfire at national security site 100% contained

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

Getty Images

Crews battling multiple wildfires that were burning since the end of June reached 100% containment on Tuesday.

NNSS Fire & Rescue and firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management fought the 260- to 275-acre blaze for roughly a week. The initial wildfire was reported on June 29.

“I would like to thank the NNSS Fire & Rescue, Remote Sensing Laboratory-Nellis, and BLM firefighters who efficiently and effectively fought and contained the fires so quickly,” said Dr. David Bowman, Manager of the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Nevada Field Office, in an earlier release. “I would also like to thank all of the other members of the team who supported response efforts in other ways; once again demonstrating a united ‘one team, one mission’ effort.”

Crews battled two wildfires: one in Area 16 of NNSS and the other in Area 29. The blaze in Area 16 was the larger of the two, which was estimated to be at roughly 250 acres on July 1.

The initial reports stated that multiple wildfires were being fought on June 29. Reports on that same day stated that the number of fires being fought was at two.

“There was no risk to health and human safety, and no offsite risk to the public,” NNSS said in a release.

Wildfires at NNSS

This is the second wildfire of the season for NNSS.

The Cherrywood Fire in the Nevada National Security Site was reported as 100% contained in mid-June. The 26,410-acre wildfire had begun on May 17.

The BLM transitioned operations back to NNSS Fire &Rescue on May 27 when the blaze was 75% contained, NNSS stated.

“At that time, the remaining 25 percent was of little risk of re-igniting, as the unburned fuel was within the containment line, and the areas that surrounded it had already burned,” NNSS said in a release. “There was no risk to health and human safety, and no offsite risk to the public.”

