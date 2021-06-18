88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Wildfire Awareness Campaign underway in Nevada

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 18, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Nevada Fire Info/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With the Fourth of July holiday right arou ...
Nevada Fire Info/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, residents and visitors to Nevada are reminded that fireworks are illegal on public lands.
Nevada Fire Info/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As demonstrated by the recent Sandy Valley ...
Nevada Fire Info/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As demonstrated by the recent Sandy Valley fire, target shooting can spark a wildfire and those partaking of this activity are urged to do so safely by following safety recommendations and all applicable laws.

Nevada’s Wildfire Awareness Campaign runs from May until October this year and the importance of this push to highlight the dangers and educate the public on the causes of wildfires has only been underscored by the two recent fires in Southern Nevada, one near Sandy Valley and another in Red Rock Canyon.

“In Nevada, we know all too well that wildfires can occur at any time,” the website Living With Fire details. “There is no longer a ‘wildfire season’, and residents must prepare now and stay prepared throughout the year.”

Living with Fire is a collaborative effort between federal, state and local firefighting agencies and resource management agencies which, as its name implies, focuses on raising awareness about wildfires so that the public can take the proper precautions to prevent them and be ready in case a fire threatens their area.

“Assisted by grant funds from the Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Division of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension coordinates Nevada Wildfire Awareness Campaign each year. Additional funding from program patterns, support from corporate sponsors and other in-kind funding all contribute to the effort,” the website states.

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension has been hosting this campaign since 2006 but in the past, it was only observed for one month. This year, the campaign has been extended to include all of the months of May through October, when weather in the state, including high temperatures and extremely dry conditions, increases the risk of wildfires. This year, Nevada is also in a severe drought, which serves to ratchet up the risk of blazes catching and spreading across the parched desert land.

“Wildfire can threaten Nevadan communities and impact homes, property and human life. The key to minimizing the wildfire impact in Nevada is proactive communities that take steps to prepare and become fire adapted,” information from Living with Fire explains.

The document provides a list of several suggestions to help residents prepare for the potential of a wildfire, including:

Keeping the first five feet away from residences free of combustible materials

Completing a home inventory, preparing an evacuation plan and preparing an evacuation go-bag

Connecting with neighbors to encourage community projects to help reduce wildfire threat

Checking areas where burning embers might accumulate on a property during a wildfire

In addition to preparation, prevention is absolutely key and as the famous Smokey the Bear says, “Only you can prevent wildfires.”

As detailed by Nevada Fire Info, approximate 84% of all wildfires nationwide are caused by people. In fact, the recent Sandy Valley area fire was contributed to target shooting and the Red Rock Canyon fire is also reported to have been caused by human activity.

While tossing a lit cigarette out of the car window or carelessly dropping one on the ground is one of the more obvious no-nos, there are many other activities and actions that can cause enormous devastation by creating a spark that lights a blaze.

For instance, many motorists fail to consider where they are parking or pulling off of the road, which can in and of itself be a hazard when driving through areas that are populated with dry vegetation. It is important to ensure that when coming to a stop or parking, that vehicles are not stationary above desiccated plants, as the heat from the underside of vehicles can easily set them alight. Those driving with chains can also inadvertently cause a fire if their chains are left to drag along the ground.

Other common causes of wildfires sparked by humans include campfires that are not properly maintained or extinguished, target shooting as in the case of the Sandy Valley fire and even using certain types of equipment such as lawn mowers, chain saws, welders, tractors and trimmers.

When camping, never walk away from the campfire and leave it unattended and always have a shovel and bucket nearby in case of accidents. When extinguishing a campfire, Nevada Fire Info recommends the “drown, stir, feel” method in which the fire is doused with water and then the ashes are stirred around to ensure all embers are soaked. This should be followed by shoveling dirt onto the campfire site, after which the area should be carefully tested with the hand to determine if there is any residual heat.

When it comes to target shooting, Nevada Fire Info asks residents and visitors to avoid shooting into rocks or metal objects, placing targets in areas that are completely free of vegetation, keeping water, a shovel and a fire extinguisher handy and cleaning up all targets and shells when finished. People are reminded the exploding targets, incendiary rounds and tracer ammunition are all illegal on public lands.

As to equipment safety, Nevada Fire Info suggests mowing only be done before 10 a.m. and only if it is not excessively windy or dry outside. Proper maintenance of equipment is also important as dirty exhaust systems and spark arrestors can cause fires.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Wildfire Awareness Campaign or to learn more about Living with Fire contact the team at LWF@unr.edu

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cirque Legacy was born out of the multi-generational tradit ...
Circus to stop in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The huge red big top tent installed in the middle of Petrack Park can only mean one thing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday evening, June 9, fire crews were dispatched to ...
Pickup is destroyed in parking lot of Pahrump casino
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Mechanical failure is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Lakeside Casino on south Homestead just before 4 p.m., on Tuesday, June 15.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times All of the metal containers, such as the ones pictured here ...
Nye County puts fireworks stores on notice
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Local fireworks stores are being put on notice by Nye County officials, who emphasized during the most recent Nye County Commission meeting that those store owners must take action to build warehouses to store their fireworks inventory and then remove the metal storage containers located at their retail stores, as dictated by the “sunset clause” outlined in their Conditional Use Permits.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Car Studio car wash, which had stood in the corner of the P ...
Pahrump’s Car Studio bids community farewell
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When driving down Highway 160 in the last few weeks, if residents have noticed that it seems as if there is something missing, that’s because there is.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Wet Wild Water War took place at Petrack Park on Saturda ...
Wet Wild Water War in Pahrump sees small turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After weeks of preparation and hard work to put together an event that was intended to not only give area residents something fun to do but to raise funding as well, Full Circle Community Organization was disappointed with the turnout at the Wet Wild Water War. However, as group founder Cherish Pryor assured following the event, she’s not going to let that minor stumbling block stop her in her mission of bringing new youth programs to the community.

Getty Images This grant funding will enable J4NG to make more connections with Nevada’s yout ...
J4NG gains grant to fund workforce programs
Staff Report

Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates, a statewide nonprofit, has received a $725,000 federal grant to launch a Workforce Pathways for Youth Program.

Getty Images Entities are reaching out to consumers via robocalls, telemarketing or through mi ...
Ford warns of scams in credit repair, insurance
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, in partnership with the Nevada Division of Insurance, on Wednesday encouraged Nevadans to stay vigilant as scammers attempt to take advantage of struggling individuals and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.