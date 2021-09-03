70°F
News

Wildfire burning at Nevada Test and Training Range and on Nevada National Security Site

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2021 - 2:17 am
 

A wildfire is burning at the Nevada Test and Training Range and the Nevada National Security Site properties, NNSS states on social media.

A press release on Thursday stated, “The Southern Bench Fire north of Area 12 on the NNSS continues to burn, but activity has greatly diminished since yesterday, Sept. 1. The NNSS’ Fire & Rescue team will continue to monitor the fire.”

According to NNSS, Fire & Rescue confirmed a wildland fire, the Southern Bench Fire, burning north of Area 12 on Aug. 26. The fire was previously reported to be burning on 1,000 acres at NNSS and on 5,000 acres at the training range, according to NNSS’ social media stream.

NNSS Fire & Rescue has monitored the fire since it was first confirmed on Aug. 26. NNSS stated on social media that the fire was inaccessible due to the remote terrain, where firefighters were not fighting the wildfire. At that time, the fire was listed by NNSS on social media at 489 acres.

No change was reported as of Thursday afternoon as to the number of acres the fire was burning on.

NNSS stated on Thursday, “The fire is not burning, and has not burned, in any contaminated areas. There is no offsite risk to the public. No structures or assets are in danger. No injuries have been reported.”

According to a National Interagency Coordination Center Incident Management Situation report on Thursday, the Southern Bench Fire in total was at 21,000 acres as of Thursday.

For more, head to the NNSS Twitter page at https://twitter.com/NNSANevada and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NNSANevada

