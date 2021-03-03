43°F
Wine Ridge RV resort hosting ‘Pound Auction’ fundraiser

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 3, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Officials from Pahrump's Never Forgotten Animal Societ ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Officials from Pahrump's Never Forgotten Animal Society are hosting what's called a 'Pound Auction' fundraiser at Pahrump's Wine Ridge RV Resort clubhouse on Saturday, March 6 from noon until 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. A deli box lunch is included in the ticket price.

Pahrump’s Wine Ridge RV Resort and Cottages clubhouse is the venue for a special fundraiser benefiting the Never Forgotten Animal Society.

The ‘Pound Auction’ as it’s called, is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 from noon until 3 p.m., according to event volunteer Maxine Brown.

“Everyone brings one item with them to donate that weighs in at one pound,” she noted. “They should bring the item wrapped in such a way that it will be hard to figure out what it is. Each item is auctioned off and all of the proceeds will go to support our furry little friends at the Never Forgotten Animal Society. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Tickets to the Pound Auction are $10 and a deli box lunch will be served to attendees.

The Wine Ridge RV Resort and Cottages is located at 3800 Winery Road off of South Highway 160.

To purchase tickets, or get additional information, contact Maxine Brown at 775 513-1205.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

