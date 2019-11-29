Winter storms bring snow to region near Pahrump

A winter storm warning is in place until 5 a.m. Saturday as “an unusually cold and potent storm for late November will likely bring significant snow accumulations” to regions near Pahrump, the National Weather Service said.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times Crews remove snow in Tonopah on Nov. 21 as a storm moved through the region. Another storm was set to arrive for Thanksgiving.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Snow begins to dust the trees in Lee Canyon at Mt. Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. More snow was headed there this week.

The warning includes the Sheep Range, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon.

“Heavy snow expected,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.”

The warning kicked in at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Nevada Highways 156, 157 and 158 in the Spring Mountains were mentioned among the roadways in the path of the storm.

“If possible, consider alternate routes or adjusting your planned travel time,” the weather service said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is issuing a travel advisory for Mount Charleston through Sunday.

“With this storm system coming during a holiday week where many people will be off work and out of school we are expecting an influx of visitors to the Mount Charleston area,” the NHP said. “This weather advisory should be taken seriously, police and emergency services are limited on Mount Charleston and need to be kept free for true emergencies.”

Motorists “who go to the mountain unprepared could cause unnecessary risks to themselves and first responders and take first responders away from other emergency situations,” the NHP said.

Pahrump was not included in the weather services’ winter storm warning area. A chance of snow was in the Pahrump forecast for today. Cloudy skies were forecast through the weekend in Pahrump. Daily highs were projected in the middle-40s and overnight lows dipping into the lower 30s.

A winter storm warning was in place until 4 a.m. today, Friday, Nov. 29, in neighboring Esmeralda County.

A winter weather advisory is also in place until 4 p.m. today, Nov. 29, in northwestern Nye County toward the Tonopah region.

“Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches expected,” the weather service said. “Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could cause blowing.”