71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

With virus ‘behind us,’ county officials will continue live-meeting streams

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 22, 2022 - 1:46 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission voted 5-0 to retain the public te ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission voted 5-0 to retain the public teleconference system that allows the public to call in and participate in the body's meetings.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nevada in March of 2020, governmental entities all around the state were forced to rethink their operations, particularly how they hosted public meetings, and the answer for Nye County was the implementation of a publicly accessible teleconference system.

Since that system was established, the Nye County Commission has twice debated whether or not to continue with it following the easing of the public health crisis. Both times, the subject prompted heavy debate but the commission ultimately decided in favor of keeping the public teleconference system, with the option of reviewing the item again in the future. The latest review took place this month and once again, the board has voted to carry on with utilizing the system provided by LogMeIn/OpenVoice Audio Services.

As detailed in backup information included with the agenda item, the cost to the county is just over $0.04 per caller, per minute. The contract with OpenVoice also requires a committed rate of $300 per month, regardless of how much the teleconference system is used. For fiscal year 2022, which ran from July of 2021 until June 30 of this year, the cost came to $6,267.31 and in the first two months of fiscal year 2023, the price tag was $1,698.40.

Those speaking on the item during the commission’s Sept. 20 meeting seemed to feel this was a modest cost when considering the ease of accessibility it offers to the public.

Regular meeting attendee Ammie Nelson explained that after she caught COVID, her medical situation made it difficult for her to be at meetings in person and the teleconference system was the only thing that allowed her to stay involved in county government. Tim Bohannon, another regular at commission meetings, remarked that while he prefers to be in the chambers themselves, sometimes that just isn’t possible, so he appreciates the opportunity to participate remotely.

Pat Minshall of Amargosa noted that there is a high percentage of seniors in Nye County, many of whom cannot travel to the meetings and therefore, she felt the teleconference system was a valuable tool for such residents. Ron Boskovich, who is set to take a seat on the commission in 2023, and former commissioner John Koenig both advocated for keeping the system in place, as did Helene Williams, who chairs the Nye County Water District Governing Board, among others.

Once public comment came to a close, commissioner Debra Strickland made the motion to retain the teleconference system, with a second from Bruce Jabbour. That motion passed unanimously.

There are a variety of ways for people to observe and participate in meetings of the Nye County Commission.

Typically taking place the first and third Tuesdays of every month, the commission meetings are available for in-person attendance at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump and 101 Radar Road in Tonopah. For those who do not wish to speak at the meetings, they can also be watched online by visiting www.NyeCountyNV.gov

The teleconference system, which allows callers to participate in the meeting as well as listening to it, is accessible by calling 888-585-9008 and entering conference room number 255-432-824.

Nye County Commission meeting agendas are always posted three business days prior to each meeting. The agenda can be found on the county’s website.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken from Basin Avenue looking toward the inter ...
100-acre Basin Solar in Pahrump project killed amid public outcry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The project was planned for the western side of Pahrump, on lands bordered by Basin Avenue, Betty Avenue and Bannavitch Street. The 20-megawatt, photovoltaic solar array was projected to have generated enough electricity to power approximately 6,000 homes.

Courtesy of Deanna O'Donnell Rau Tama Nui dancers are pictured performing at the 2022 CASA Luau ...
SEE PHOTOS: CASA Luau breaks fundraising record
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“This was our best ever luau, netting over $20,000,” CASA Executive Director Kathie McKenna said of the annual fundraising event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preparations for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park are under ...
What to expect at this year’s Pahrump Fall Festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 57th Annual Fall Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 22 and Petrack Park will soon be inundated with thousands of people, both locals and tourists alike, for what is absolutely one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Anoh Ratsamy receives the monkeypox vaccine from registered nurse Christopher Hansen at the Arl ...
Nye County sex workers now eligible for monkeypox vaccine
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As more people get the monkeypox vaccine, and as others develop immunity as a result of infection, health officials hope that outbreaks of the once-rare virus will get under control.

(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) New homes under construction on Tuesday, May 17 on Sple ...
Homebuilder confidence keeps falling as sales tumble
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. builder sentiment has declined every month this year, and the “housing recession shows no signs of abating,” a trade association reported.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Trick-or-treaters dress in costumes outside Inspi ...
Here’s how to help kids have a happy Halloween
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Donate Halloween constumes at these bins around town, including Living Free Cafe at 2050 S. Highway 16; Game Corner and Family Fun Center at 1190 E. Highway 372 unit #8; and XPress Detail and Auto Spa at 970 Pahrump Valley Blvd.