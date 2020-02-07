72°F
News

Woman accused of fraud arrested in Nye County

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 7, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A Las Vegas woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the woman, identified as Tiffany Dearmond, 31, allegedly made public claims that her juvenile child had been diagnosed with leukemia and solicited donations under that false pretense.

“Dearmond allegedly started a GoFundMe campaign to financially support the child’s treatment and medical bills, although the diagnosis was false,” Horak said in a video statement. “The campaign raised more than $500. It was identified that the child is healthy and has never been diagnosed with leukemia.”

Horak went on to say that Dearmond allegedly told a sheriff’s office chaplain that the child was diagnosed with leukemia and solicited donations.

“Dearmond accepted the donations from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Pahrump Valley Fire Department based on the false claims,” Horak noted in the video statement. “As part of the investigation, Dearmond provided text messages to deputies that allegedly showed that the GoFundMe page originated with another person, however, investigators identified that the messages appeared to be forged. There are no records of the child receiving any treatment, or being under the care of any physician at the hospital.”

Dearmond was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center, where she was charged with allegedly obtaining money under false pretenses, making a false written statement to obtain property or credit, false report of a crime, and offering false written evidence.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

President Donald J. Trump waves goodbye to the crowd after addressing the Republican Jewish Coa ...
Trump: I want alternatives to Yucca Mountain
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Thursday that he has listened to Nevadans’ concerns on Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste facility and is committed to find alternatives.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, Dan Simmons, Jim Shockley, ...
It’s the season of outdoor conventions and banquets
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This is the season of conservation conventions and banquets. You’ve been reading about some of those in this column. They are a great chance to get together with friends, old and new. It offers an opportunity to visit with fellow hunters and conservationists from around the world, discuss new equipment, trends, government policies and the changing state, national and international regulations, and the food is always great.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Wilson Road between Highway 160 and Blagg Road has been dete ...
Nye County Commission focuses on Ishani Ridge bond monies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After approving the acceptance of a bond payment for the uncompleted Ishani Ridge subdivision in Pahrump, the Nye County Commission followed up with an agenda item delineating the exact fund into which that money will be deposited.

Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal A state senator has submitted an initiative petition for ...
Petition proposes open primaries in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Republican state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, wants to open Nevada’s primary elections up to all candidates and voters, regardless of party affiliation.

UNLV and University of Nevada, Reno, are among 119 institutions across the country to earn the ...
UNLV, UNR earn national recognition for community engagement
By Aleksandra Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s two public universities have both been recognized with the Carnegie Classification for Community Engagement for the first time.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Macarons are delicious little Parisian confec ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Make your own macarons for Valentine’s Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Next Friday is Valentine’s Day! Any day we spoil our sweethearts with sweet treats is a great day in my world. One of the most Instagram worthy, special occasion cookies, is the French macaron.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Arts Council President Ginger Forbes snapped this p ...
PAC art sale fundraiser to help make up for lost funds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Arts Council has recently experienced some difficult times, with a former president of the organization arrested on suspicion of embezzlement in early January of this year.