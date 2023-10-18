88°F
Woman dies after fall from hot air balloon

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2023 - 12:13 pm

Pahrump first responders and Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have jumped to her death from a hot air balloon on Wednesday morning.

According to initial communications between Nye County dispatch and the sheriff’s office, the balloon was at an altitude of approximately 4,000 feet when the woman intentionally leapt from it at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Nye County Search and Rescue along with help from drones and Mercy Air crews assisted in the search effort for the woman.

Pahrump Buildings and Grounds personnel found her body in the intersection of Calvada Boulevard and Dandelion Street at about 8 a.m., officials said.

The pilot of the Las Vegas-based balloon company contacted authorities immediately after the woman jumped to her death in what is believed to be a suicide, according to local officials.

The balloon touched down in the area of Hacienda Street and Tecumseh Avenue, not far from where the victim’s body was located.

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting the free national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at “988.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

