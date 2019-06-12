Woman dies days after car-truck crash along Nevada 160 in Clark County

A woman has died more than a week after a collision between a semi-truck and a passenger car in the southwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported late Sunday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a semitrailer hauling double trailers and a Honda Civic on Blue Diamond Road near Torrey Pines in southwest Las Vegas, Friday, May 31, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The May 31 crash involved a Honda Civic, with three people, and a semitrailer hauling double trailers on Blue Diamond Road, also known as Nevada Highway 160.

NHP identified the woman as Jacqueline Arbarca, 23, from Las Vegas. In a statement, NHP’s Jason Buratczuk said Arbarca, a front-seat passenger, “succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash” and died at University Medical Center.

The male driver remains in critical condition, Buratczuk said.

Also, NHP said the Honda Civic “was being driven in a reckless manner” on Blue Diamond and “struck the semi going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone.”

A 3-year-old child strapped in a car seat in the rear of the Honda Civic sustained no major injuries.

The crash, which closed part of Blue Diamond for several hours, was reported about 10:45 a.m. near Blue Diamond and Torrey Pines, according to the highway patrol.

The NHP said the collision occurred when the semitrailer attempted to turn left from westbound Blue Diamond to go southbound on Torrey Pines. The car, a 2013 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond, struck the second trailer with such force that it caused the roof of the car to shear off.

Buratczuk said no charges have been filed, and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.