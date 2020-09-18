Work begins on 32 miles of US 95, north of Beatty

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work began this week on a $17.1 million, 32-mile upgrade of U.S. Highway 95 between mile markers 72 and 104, or roughly from 12 miles north of Beatty to four miles south of the Nye/Esmeralda county line.

Nevada Department of Transportation Construction started Sept. 15, with work occurring from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday. Initially, there will be two active work zones with a flagger at Scotty’s Junction (mile marker 96) and a pilot car operation at mile marker 103, safely escorting motorists through the construction area.

Road and Highway Builders LLC is the general contractor. The six-month project calls for placing new asphalt pavement and turn lanes as well as creating a new two-mile-long northbound passing lane, widening roadway shoulders and flattening side slopes for safer vehicle turnouts.

“This project greatly enhances the safety and road smoothness of this critical stretch of highway,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “This state-funded project creates 222 direct, indirect and induced local jobs.”

Motorists can expect minor travel delays.

Other project upgrades include drainage and lighting improvements, plus installing Intelligent Transportation System wiring and conduit, hydroseeding 4.4 acres and transplanting 366 trees. The undertaking adds 95 miles of rumble strips, places 400 cubic yards of riprap and installs tortoise fencing and a cattle guard.

This stretch of freeway averages roughly 8,400 vehicles daily, with 18% of total traffic coming from heavy truck travel. The project is anticipated to finish in the spring of 2021.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible because of weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.