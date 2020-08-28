88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Wraparound event helps aid Pahrump’s homeless

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 28, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

On a hot and sultry morning in the Pahrump Valley, the NyE Communities Coalition threw open the doors of its Activities Center for the Community Crisis Intervention Committee, which was hosting an event geared toward helping out some of the valley’s most vulnerable persons, the homeless.

Entitled the Homeless Wraparound, the event took place on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and included all sorts of free items, such as clothes, shoes and food, as well as information on available resources.

These events, held on a quarterly basis, nearly met their end when the original hosting organization, You Matter Ministries, was unable to continue holding them. However, not about to watch the wraparound events disappear, members of the Community Crisis Intervention Committee stepped in and they are now carrying on with the mission of providing a little relief to the local homeless population.

“It is especially encouraging to see a community come together for an event like the Homeless Wraparound and to make such efforts to reach out to those who are less fortunate or in need of help,” Wendy White, a Community Crisis Intervention Committee member and program manager for the Nevada Outreach Training Organization’s Pahrump Family Resource Center, told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event.

White, who took over for the recently resigned Nicole McComas, said the event was a bit smaller in scale this time around but the wraparound still proved to be a success, providing valuable items, assistance and information to those who needed it.

“While we did not have as many people as previous events, we were able to provide services and assistance to approximately 20 individuals during the event at the NyE Communities Coalition location,” White reported, but the outreach activities didn’t stop there. Following the Homeless Wraparound, there was continued outreach with people heading directly to the places where the homeless are, to distribute food services to the homeless in the community.

Taking part in the Homeless Wraparound on Aug. 22 were a variety of organizations representing an array of missions and purposes. The Nevada Outreach Training Organization and its Family Resource Center were obviously in attendance, as were representatives from the NyE Communities Coalition. Theophilus House Ministries had a vendor booth at the event, as did Nye County Health and Human Services, Nevada Unique Treatment Services, Miracles of Madness and Old Bill’s Shoe Recycling and Exchange. The Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley and the Salvation Army both pitched in to help make the event a success as well.

“The importance of events like the Homeless Wraparound is to provide a single, consolidated location for those in need of help to come and see what resources are available in the community,” White detailed. “It also provides the community resources an opportunity to learn about other resource organizations and builds bridges between agencies to provide the best solutions possible for consumers.”

The date for the Community Crisis Intervention Committee’s next Homeless Wraparound has not yet been set but White said she expects it to take place sometime in November or December. “We will provide information about the event as soon as the committee determines the date,” she stated, adding, “We can always use donations of time by volunteers on the date as well assistance in preparing things like personal care kits or organizing clothing. Once the date has been determined, interested volunteers can contact the Family Resource Center at 775-751-1118, extension 109.”

White was sure to note her appreciation for those who joined in for the latest wraparound event, concluding, “We are deeply grateful to all of the vendors who participated, as well as the Pahrump Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Faith Fellowship Church and those individual citizens who came out to support the event.”

For more information on the Community Crisis Intervention Committee or the Homeless Wraparound events contact Nevada Outreach at 775-751-1118 or via email at info@nevadaoutreach.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death ...
Pahrump forecast to stay in the triple digits
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

High temperatures in the Pahrump Valley will stay in the triple digits through the weekend and into next weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast also calls for winds from 5-8 miles per hour on Friday night and into the weekend.

Photo courtesy of Holabird Western Americana Collections Native, general Americana and countles ...
Americana Pow-Wow auction now underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area residents and beyond now have the opportunity to get their hands on true American memorabilia, as the Holabird Western Americana Collections is hosting a five-day Americana Pow-Wow live auction.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District officials lauded a recent $34,0 ...
School district receives ‘distance learning’ funding
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Just in time for the resumption of studies at area schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Nye County School District has received much-needed financial assistance for students who will be participating in “distance learning” from their homes.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times You can make delicious heat-and-eat burritos ...
A cool secret for heat-and-eat burritos
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Life is complicated, right? This year has been particularly complicated. So, I’m suggesting we make one thing very uncomplicated. Let’s put lunch on autopilot. Honestly, making lunch is the last thing you want to hold you up in the middle of the day.

U.S. Census Bureau 2020 census workers are easy to identify, with each carrying an ID badge and ...
Nye County residents reminded 2020 Census still underway
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the U.S. Census Bureau kicked off the follow-up phase for the 2020 census, with census takers, known as enumerators, starting the arduous but very necessary task of knocking on the doors of households that have not yet responded to the 2020 census.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Contained in the backup information for the Nye County Comm ...
Several proposals floated for development block grant program in Nye
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The end of 2020 may still be four months off but Nye County already has its eye on potential projects to pursue in 2021, with the county in middle of the process that will determine exactly how its next round of Community Development Block Grant funding will be put to use.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Remote Area Medical Clinic in Pahrump is scheduled ...
Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic goes appointment-only
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the past four years, the annual Remote Area Medical Clinic has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of free medical services to the residents of Pahrump and the surrounding areas and despite major challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is shaping up to do just the same.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Senior Nutrition Program ha ...
Beatty Town Board supports area seniors
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Aug. 24, the Beatty Town Advisory Board voted to pay the first year’s utilities for the Beatty Senior Center once it is operated by Beatty Seniors Inc.

Getty Images Be cautious of unsolicited health care fraud schemes through emails, phone calls ...
More warnings issued for COVID-19 schemes
Staff Report

Federal, state and local law enforcement are on high alert to investigate reports of individuals and businesses engaging in a wide range of fraudulent and criminal behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the U.S. Department of Justice is urging citizens to be wary of criminal activity.