61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Yard debris? Burn it before moratorium is in effect

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 25, 2023 - 12:04 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump burn moratorium will go into effect on May 29 a ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump burn moratorium will go into effect on May 29 and no burning will be permitted until the fall, when temperatures are consistently cooler.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents have until Monday to dispose of their yard ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents have until Monday to dispose of their yard waste via an open burn.

The Memorial Day weekend is here and while many residents will be firing up their grills, others will be focused on charring up something rather different than holiday hotdogs and hamburgers.

The Pahrump burn moratorium goes into effect Monday May 29, so those who wish to rid their properties of dead weeds and other yard debris have just a few days left in which to take advantage of the open burning season.

“Following the restrictions placed by the Bureau of Land Management and Forestry Service, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue is placing a burn moratorium beginning May 29, 2023, to remain in effect until late fall. The last day to do a legally controlled burn will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023 ending at 12 p.m.,” according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue officials.

Open burning is regulated by Pahrump Town Ordinance. Anyone who desires to conduct a controlled burn must obtain a free burn permit through Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue. The permits can only be issued to the owner of the property where the burn will take place.

Having a burn permit on file does not mean that residents can simply burn whenever, or whatever, they wish.

The permit holder still must contact the fire chief or his/her designee to receive permission beforehand. In the event that conditions could create a hazardous situation, that permission will be denied. Anyone caught burning without having received authorization will be warned on the first instance. Recurring violations of this regulation could then land a person a misdemeanor charge.

Burns are also only allowed to take place between certain hours of the day. As dictated by the ordinance, burning is permitted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturdays and Sundays, those hours are limited to 8 a.m. to noon. Burning is prohibited on any holiday.

It is important for residents to note that only paper products and yard debris, such as tree clippings, leaves, weeds and other vegetation, can be burned. Burning of household trash such as plastic containers, garbage, clothes or other items is strictly prohibited.

Burn permits are available online through www.PahrumpNV.org

For more information contact the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue burn desk at 775-727-5658, ext. 2.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy KPVM TV Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen throughout the valley as crews were ...
Man and dog displaced after Mountain Falls fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Fire crews responded to a “high-risk” situation involving multiple structures at the entrance of the Mountain Falls community just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
1 killed in US 95 crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, the crash occurred at mile marker 43 at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Photo by Bill Larsen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Firefighters used firefighting foam to ...
Semi-truck fire closes road in Death Valley
Staff report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Firefighters from the National Park Service and Southern Inyo Fire Protection District responded to a truck fire on Highway 190 just outside the east boundary of Death Valley National Park on May 17.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2023 Spring Fashion Show took place Saturday, May 13 at ...
See the looks from the Soroptomist Spring Fashion Show — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The afternoon was a celebration of all things chic. The stylish affair drew a sold-out crowd to the Sanders Family Winery and helped raised thousands of dollars to support Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley.

Courtesy Death Valley National Park
Water upgrades could ‘stop the stink’ in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Park officials say water systems failed at least 45 times last year, along with five major sewer leaks. They’re seeking feedback on a project that would fix the problems.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
2 arrested, 1 wounded after shooting in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A 16-year-old and his 20-year-old accomplice are suspected in the Wednesday afternoon shooting that forced nearby schools into a lockdown.