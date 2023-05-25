Yard debris? Burn it before moratorium is in effect

The Pahrump burn moratorium goes into effect Monday May 29, so those who wish to rid their properties of dead weeds and other yard debris have just a few days left in which to take advantage of the open burning season.

The Memorial Day weekend is here and while many residents will be firing up their grills, others will be focused on charring up something rather different than holiday hotdogs and hamburgers.

“Following the restrictions placed by the Bureau of Land Management and Forestry Service, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue is placing a burn moratorium beginning May 29, 2023, to remain in effect until late fall. The last day to do a legally controlled burn will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023 ending at 12 p.m.,” according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue officials.

Open burning is regulated by Pahrump Town Ordinance. Anyone who desires to conduct a controlled burn must obtain a free burn permit through Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue. The permits can only be issued to the owner of the property where the burn will take place.

Having a burn permit on file does not mean that residents can simply burn whenever, or whatever, they wish.

The permit holder still must contact the fire chief or his/her designee to receive permission beforehand. In the event that conditions could create a hazardous situation, that permission will be denied. Anyone caught burning without having received authorization will be warned on the first instance. Recurring violations of this regulation could then land a person a misdemeanor charge.

Burns are also only allowed to take place between certain hours of the day. As dictated by the ordinance, burning is permitted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturdays and Sundays, those hours are limited to 8 a.m. to noon. Burning is prohibited on any holiday.

It is important for residents to note that only paper products and yard debris, such as tree clippings, leaves, weeds and other vegetation, can be burned. Burning of household trash such as plastic containers, garbage, clothes or other items is strictly prohibited.

Burn permits are available online through www.PahrumpNV.org

For more information contact the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue burn desk at 775-727-5658, ext. 2.

