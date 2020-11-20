Yes on 1 lauds turnout, unfazed by defeat at polls

While Ballot Question 1 was not victorious, Yes on 1 noted that more than 626,000 Nevadans voted for the question and, as of Nov. 15, only 3,877 votes, a .30% differential, separated those who voted for and against the question.

Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal The measure essentially would have given the Legislature more control over the state’s college and university system.

“The Nevada Higher Education Reform, Accountability and Oversight Amendment” would have removed the Board of Regents from the Nevada Constitution and instead would have made it a statutory body subject to change through the Legislature. The ballot question also would have revised provisions related to the Morrill Land Grant Act of 1862 for clarity and conformity with amendments passed by Congress.

“While this isn’t the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of the broad, bipartisan coalition we assembled,” said Andrew Woods, who managed the Yes on 1 campaign. “The members of the coalition represent some of the best and brightest individuals in our state, and they volunteered countless hours to help share why we believe how we oversee higher education and $1.2 billion of our tax dollars is so important to the future of our Nevada.

“I can’t thank them enough for all of their hard work and support.”