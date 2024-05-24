64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Youths can now remain in care of kin under foster care changes

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Division of Child and Family Services holds a three-day ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Division of Child and Family Services holds a three-day educational program for those who are considering fostering a child.
More Stories
Got the best tacos in town? How to enter Pahrump Taco Fest 2024
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Mothers Corner's 3rd Annual Community Baby Shower too ...
GALLERY: What you missed at the Community Baby Shower
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times One of many public speakers on Tuesday, John O'Brien, vowed t ...
Plan for medical waste treatment plant draws public outcry
pvt default image
3 motorcyclists killed in US 95 crash near Goldfield
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 24, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

As of this month, Nevada is now one of three states in the country to grant family members the ability to become licensed foster care providers to kin.

The new change paves a path to allow family members who are caring for a child to access the same financial resources from the state as traditional foster care providers, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stated last week.

Cutting costs

As noted in a news release, Secretary Becerra said the modification will reduce barriers related to the costs associated with caring for a child, by allowing kids to stay with their loved ones, be it a grandparent, aunt or uncle.

“They can take care of the child who’s in a troubled home, and some people are able to do that,” according to Becerra’s release. “For others, it would be a burden which would unmanageable, given their income.”

Various assessments

The release went on to state that the family member must meet safety and licensing requirements, such as a background check and a suitability assessment.

Keeping families together

According to a 2023 Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, (DHHS) report, approximately 43 percent of youth in foster care in Nevada are placed with relatives.

As stated in its mission statement, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) agency promotes the health and well-being of all residents by providing essential services to ensure families are strengthened, public health is protected, and individuals achieve their highest level of self-sufficiency.

DHHS is the largest department within Nevada state government, comprised of five divisions, along with additional programs and offices overseen by the DHHS’ director’s office.

For additional information about the services provided by the agency, logon to www.dhhs.nv.gov.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Got the best tacos in town? How to enter Pahrump Taco Fest 2024
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tastebuds are set to be dancing in delight as the Pahrump Taco Fest makes its much-anticipated return to the valley. There is still time for competitors to sign up for a chance at the coveted title of best tacos in town.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Mothers Corner's 3rd Annual Community Baby Shower too ...
GALLERY: What you missed at the Community Baby Shower
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 3rd annual event included activities and games, such as face painting, Find the Baby and Don’t Say Bay-Bee, adding an element of fun.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times One of many public speakers on Tuesday, John O'Brien, vowed t ...
Plan for medical waste treatment plant draws public outcry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposal by MediWaste Disposal LLC to bring a medical waste treatment facility to the valley has touched off a wave of public unrest, with a crowd of Pahrump residents flocking to the latest Nye County Commission meeting to express their displeasure.

pvt default image
3 motorcyclists killed in US 95 crash near Goldfield
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Three motorcyclists who died in a crash along US 95 about 2 miles south of Goldfield last week have been identified as Benny Hall, 52, of Tonopah; Jeffery Hicks, 72, of Goldfield; and Frank Winkler, 54, of Linton, Ind.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post #10054 will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony on Monda ...
How Pahrump is remembering its heroes this Memorial Day weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though it has become widely known as the unofficial kickoff of summer, two local veterans’ organizations are helping ensure the real meaning of Memorial Day is not lost among the fun of pool parties and cookouts.

Pahrump Valley Times Construction will soon be underway on a new $25 million facility that will ...
Groundbreaking set for new Tonopah elementary school
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A ground-breaking ceremony is set for the construction of the new $25 million Tonopah Elementary School beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Manse Elementary School teacher Jamie Carroll instruct ...
Nye schools seek retirees to fill some critical vacancies
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Even as school officials announced the retirement of more than a dozen teachers and other personnel on Monday night, they hope some veteran workers and retirees will consider returning to fill essential roles in the district.

Micheal Crandall (left), Stephen Siegel (middle), Peter Guzman (middle) and Judith Perez Siegel ...
GALLERY: Pinkbox Pahrump grand opening
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

When asked why Pahrump, owner of Pinkbox Stephen Siegel responds with, “why not?”