Zero1 Off-Road acquires Vegas Off-Road Tours

Zero1 Off-Road, the company that created off-road experiences in Las Vegas with an assortment of vehicles and venues ranging from multiday desert excursions to short course excitement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has acquired longtime Vegas operator Vegas Off-Road Tours.

Getty Images

Zero1 President Earl Desiderio will head up Vegas Off Road Tours, LLC as owner/president and focus on Las Vegas-based adventures in the Mojave Desert utilizing the proven Polaris RZR vehicle to provide two- to five-hour tours for Las Vegas business and leisure travelers and local adventure seekers.

“I’m excited to take the existing Zero1 UTV/RZR program and combine it with Vegas Off-Road’s program to create a fresh memorable experience for our guests,” Desiderio said. “This is not just a renaming; we are making changes from top to bottom to create an experience worthy of the Las Vegas traveler.”

Meanwhile, Rick Fedrizzi the CEO of Zero1 Off Road, will continue with Zero1 Off-Road as owner and acting CEO, providing multiple day buggy adventures in Nevada’s Great Basin launched from Goldfield, short-course racing programs and driver training programs focused on government operations.

Vegas Off-Road Tours, a Polaris Adventures premier certified outfitter, is bringing the most exciting and scenic off-road tours to Las Vegas. Featuring the latest Polaris RZR’s on the market, groups ranging in size from 10 to 40 per tour will have the opportunity to go on a scenic exhilarating excursion through the Mojave Desert of Las Vegas in a Polaris XP 1000 EPS vehicle.

The 110-horsepower two-seat vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art technology including all-wheel drive, electronic power steering and an automatic transmission, which allows guests to enjoy some of the Mojave Desert’s most scenic landscapes.

The guided tour, which leaves from our base camp in Jean, will go through the Mojave Desert and will consist of varying terrains ranging from slow and rugged to open and fast. During the tour, there will be brief designated stopping points which will allow guests to take photos, grab a water or snack and switch drivers.