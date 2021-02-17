52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Zero1 Off-Road acquires Vegas Off-Road Tours

Staff Report
February 16, 2021 - 6:05 pm
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

Zero1 Off-Road, the company that created off-road experiences in Las Vegas with an assortment of vehicles and venues ranging from multiday desert excursions to short course excitement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has acquired longtime Vegas operator Vegas Off-Road Tours.

Zero1 President Earl Desiderio will head up Vegas Off Road Tours, LLC as owner/president and focus on Las Vegas-based adventures in the Mojave Desert utilizing the proven Polaris RZR vehicle to provide two- to five-hour tours for Las Vegas business and leisure travelers and local adventure seekers.

“I’m excited to take the existing Zero1 UTV/RZR program and combine it with Vegas Off-Road’s program to create a fresh memorable experience for our guests,” Desiderio said. “This is not just a renaming; we are making changes from top to bottom to create an experience worthy of the Las Vegas traveler.”

Meanwhile, Rick Fedrizzi the CEO of Zero1 Off Road, will continue with Zero1 Off-Road as owner and acting CEO, providing multiple day buggy adventures in Nevada’s Great Basin launched from Goldfield, short-course racing programs and driver training programs focused on government operations.

Vegas Off-Road Tours, a Polaris Adventures premier certified outfitter, is bringing the most exciting and scenic off-road tours to Las Vegas. Featuring the latest Polaris RZR’s on the market, groups ranging in size from 10 to 40 per tour will have the opportunity to go on a scenic exhilarating excursion through the Mojave Desert of Las Vegas in a Polaris XP 1000 EPS vehicle.

The 110-horsepower two-seat vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art technology including all-wheel drive, electronic power steering and an automatic transmission, which allows guests to enjoy some of the Mojave Desert’s most scenic landscapes.

The guided tour, which leaves from our base camp in Jean, will go through the Mojave Desert and will consist of varying terrains ranging from slow and rugged to open and fast. During the tour, there will be brief designated stopping points which will allow guests to take photos, grab a water or snack and switch drivers.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.
Letters to the Editor

International corporations gaining control in the US

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Area veteran Frank Duszynski, age 72, was first in line to ...
Veterans COVID vaccination clinic set for this weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has started vaccinating area veterans against COVID-19, with its first local vaccination clinic held earlier this month, and those 70 and older who are looking to get their COVID-19 vaccinations will have another chance this coming weekend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed his Declaration of Emergenc ...
Governor eases COVID-19 restrictions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With Nevada’s COVID-19 numbers trending downward and the vaccine roll-out continuing to pace along in a slow but steady fashion, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed and executed a new directive that eases COVID-19 restrictions across the state, a move that was met with relief and satisfaction by many.

Getty Images The Mother Lode Project is about 6 miles east of Beatty, and approximately 12 mil ...
Corvus announces results for Beatty gold mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced results from the new northern High-Grade Feeder Zone target of the Central Intrusive Zone at the Mother Lode project near Beatty.

Pahrump woman dies after being struck by vehicle
Pahrump woman dies after being struck by vehicle
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A GoFundMe account was established for the family of a Pahrump woman who was struck and killed while walking her dog.

Getty Images Approximately 64% of men and 69% of women age 65-75 have high blood pressure. Blo ...
Heart-healthy tips offered by Health Plan of Nevada
Staff Report

According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 92.1 million Americans suffer from cardiovascular disease. Since February is American Heart Month, Health Plan of Nevada is offering tips to help prevent heart disease, at any age.

Since the pandemic settled in, each month has reported more jobs than the last and even the har ...
Economy lost 5.5 million jobs, federal statistics say
Staff Report

The number of job openings was little changed at 6.6 million on the last business day of December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Monday as hires decreased to 5.5 million while total separations were little changed at 5.5 million.

Benjamín Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal AB 116 builds on a successful model established by C ...
Assembly bill would end criminalizing traffic tickets
Staff Report

Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, filed legislation Friday that would decriminalize minor traffic violations, making them civil infractions and ending the practice of issuing warrants when an individual can’t afford to pay the fines, fees and assessments imposed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prioritization Lanes have been established to determine the ...
Wednesday vaccination clinic cancelled due to delivery delay
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 has been canceled due to inclement weather across the country, according to Nye County.