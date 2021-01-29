42°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Zone change paves way for public shooting range in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 29, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The bare land adjacent to the Nye County Sheriff's Office's ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The bare land adjacent to the Nye County Sheriff's Office's training center is set to become a public shooting range following a zone change necessary to allow the project to move forward.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 41-acre parcel at 2871 E. Mesquite Avenue currently hous ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 41-acre parcel at 2871 E. Mesquite Avenue currently houses the Nye County Sheriff's Office's shooting range and if all goes to plan, a public shooting range will be constructed next to the sheriff's training site.

For more than two decades, Nye County has been tossing around the idea of establishing what would be the very first county-owned public shooting range and though it has taken many years to get to this point, the county now appears to be finally gaining some momentum on the long-sought project.

During its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting, the Nye County Commission approved a zone change application that shifts 31.5 acres of a 41.24 acre parcel of county-owned land from Community Facilities zoning to Open Space, a move that clears the way for the construction of an outdoor public shooting range. The land subject to the zone change is located at 2871 E. Mesquite Avenue, where the Nye County Sheriff’s Office’s Multipurpose Training Center sits, making it a seemingly perfect location for the public shooting range.

“Where the site is, it currently has the shooting range for the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. Obviously, there has been a desire to build a new shooting site that would be open to the public and evaluating all of the different lands owned by the county, this is the best candidate for right now,” Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner told commissioners. “What this application does is, it actually applies a split zoning to the property… which would allow for a public shooting range.”

With no discussion from board members or comments from the public, Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo quickly made the motion to approve, which passed with all in favor. Before the commission moved on to its next item, Blundo noted that he and Strickland had been working on the project for quite some time and he was pleased that the process was rolling along.

“The public steps are now starting to take place. I am very happy to see that we are moving forward on this, as I am sure you are as well,” Blundo stated.

Indeed, Strickland is very enthusiastic about the advancement of the public shooting range concept as well, telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “To say the least, I am ‘fired up’ and elated to be a part of this project!”

Strickland, a firearms enthusiast herself and a single-action shooter who regularly competes in competitions throughout the state, has been working on the public shooting range idea since taking office in 2019.

She explained that for many years now, Nye County has been attempting to acquire the Bell Vista shooting range, which is located on lands held by the Bureau of Land Management. That site, situated on Bell Vista Road on the far western edge of the valley, has been a go-to for recreational shooting for decades. The county had been hoping to obtain that land from the BLM but with the complexities of such an acquisition continuing to drag out the project, the county decided to turn to other options.

“Nye County has had its eyes on the Bell Vista shooting site but there has been no movement with the acquisition from the BLM,” Strickland detailed. “So we are planning to build a public shooting range on Mesquite that will meet the needs of this community for at least the next 30 years. This range will allow for even more people to enjoy the shooting sports!”

Strickland added that it is important to note that the zone change is merely a first step in the process and no actual building will be undertaken as of yet, as the project will require approval by the commission before construction can officially commence. However, given past discussions and the apparent disposition of the commissioners, the public shooting range should not face much challenge when the time does come for the commission to grant its approval.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The garbage collection rate increase approved by the Nye Cou ...
Pahrump garbage rate increase rescinded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As one of its final acts before the changeover in board members that came with the new year, the Nye County Commission had approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and garbage collection rates were set to rise just over 19% as a result. That rate increase is now on hold, as commissioners were required to rescind the action taken at the board’s Dec. 30 meeting due to a procedural error.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

‘Military industrial complex’ has grown in power in the US

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump youth Isabella Simpson was crowned as Nevada State ...
Locals set to shine at Nye County Cinderella Pageant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Cinderella Girl Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant is just one week away and organization officials are encouraging the local community to get involved.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabili ...
Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance
Staff Report

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.

Getty Images ACT results provide educators, students and families with personalized informatio ...
State’s ACT scores show slight increase over 2019
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s 2020 public high school graduating seniors marked a slight increase over 2019 in ACT composite scores, with the average composite score increasing from 17.7 to 17.8, bucking the national trend where composite scores fell for the third year in a row.

Getty Images This past open enrollment, Nov. 1, 2020-Jan. 15, 2021, was the exchange’s secon ...
Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance open enrollment period, connecting tens of thousands of Nevadans statewide to Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493, a 5.8% increase.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file The Nevada Real Estate Division, a division of the Dep ...
Safety regulations approved for convention services workers
Staff Report

The Division of Industrial Relations on Tuesday announced updates to Section 618 of the Nevada Administrative Code related to occupational safety and health training requirements for workers in the convention services industry. The updated regulations provide guidance and details on the statutory requirements found in Nevada Revised Statute Sections 618.9920 – 618.9931.

Getty Images The Rural Community Assistance Partnership’s Rural Homecoming program has partn ...
Initiative aims to incorporate youth into future of rural US
Staff Report

A new initiative aims to empower young people to use stories and digital technologies to learn about the future of rural America, document local history and foster important discussions about their community’s future, leading to opportunities for local youth to become storytellers on behalf of their community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the sit ...
COVID test positivity rate goes under 19% in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate over the past 14 days dipped to 18.6% Wednesday, said state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness at the daily COVID update.