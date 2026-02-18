Bosket earns Class 3A 215-pound individual state championship, Trojans take 6th
There are a lot of nicknames that Pahrump Valley High School’s humble giant Iyan Bosket earned among his peers over the course of his impressive athletic career.
The Boogeyman — Baby Yega and the Hit Man.
But last weekend, on Saturday up north in Winnemucca, the Trojans junior earned himself a new prestigious title: the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A 215-pound state champion.
“I’m really happy I finally did it,” Bosket said. “He [opponent Terrance Mattson] was a good senior from Lowry High School.”
Led by first-year head coach Antonio Sandoval, the Trojans varsity wrestling team took all 18 qualifying athletes to compete for state for the program’s first time.
“It was a great weekend, we wrestled some really tough competition and gained a lot of great experience to build on for next season,” Sandoval said. “I think we definitely have some guys that put the 3A on notice for next year. I am excited to build off of this experience for myself and continue to make sure I am able to put the team in the best position possible for this same tournament next year.”
Of the 18 total Trojans challengers that went up north, four came out on top as state placers, including Timothy Stutzman, Zachary Hulderson, William Sparks and Bosket.
Among 16 of the schools that qualified for state, Pahrump Valley finished in sixth place overall with a total score of 65.5 points.
“I’m proud of how our seniors went out and wrestled to end their high school careers, and we’re really excited to see how our juniors and lone freshman can continue to build off of this season into the next,” Sandoval said.
Class 3A Southern Regional Team Final Results
1) Lowry: 154
2) Fernley: 112
3) Elko: 103
4) Moapa Valley: 91
5) Spring Creek: 68.5
6) Pahrump Valley: 65.5
7) The Meadows: 57.5
8) Churchill County: 52
9) South Tahoe: 40
10) Wooster: 39.5
11) Truckee: 36
12) Virgin Valley: 35.5
13) Boulder City: 33.5
14) Equipo: 7.5
15) Sparks: 3.5
16) Debbie Smith: 3
Individual Results
106 pounds
Championship: Bradley Nelson, Elko, d. Archie Mendez, Fernley, 10-5
First — Bradley Nelson, Elko
Second — Archie Mendez, Fernley
Third — Malachi Blanco, Lowry
Fourth — Timothy Stutzman, Pahrump Valley
113 pounds
Championship: Pete Bengochea, Lowry, p. Malachi Jordan, Virgin Valley, 1:27
First — Pete Bengochea, Lowry
Second — Malachi Jordan, Virgin Valley
Third — Ace Pena, Truckee
Fourth — Damon Tilger, Spring Creek
120 pounds
Championship: Carlos Gomez, Lowry, p. Manuel Barros, Churchill County, 1:23
First — Carlos Gomez, Lowry
Second — Manuel Barros, Churchill County
Third — Zachary Hulderson, Pahrump Valley
Fourth — Braylon Byrd, Churchill County
126 pounds
Championship: Morris Wolfley, Moapa Valley, d. Brandon Avila-Ramos, The Meadows, 4-1
First — Morris Wolfley, Moapa Valley
Second — Brandon Avila-Ramos, Meadows
Third — Ethan Garcia, Lowry
Fourth — Tyson Houston, Moapa Valley
132 pounds
Championship: Stetson Houston, Moapa Valley, d. Jack Ridgel, Truckee, 4-0
First — Stetson Houston, Moapa Valley
Second — Jack Ridgel, Truckee
Third — Jared Tilger, Spring Creek
Fourth — Grayson Kim, The Meadows
138 pounds
Championship: Caleb Anderson, Moapa Valley, d. Teyo Gomez, Lowry, 3-2
First — Caleb Anderson, Moapa Valley
Second — Teyo Gomez, Lowry
Third — Micah Woods, Virgin Valley
Fourth — Evan Garcia, Churchill County
144 pounds
Championship: Nathan Pritchard, Fernley, d. Otis Ruth, Boulder City, 15-0
First — Nathan Pritchard, Fernley
Second — Otis Ruth, Boulder City
Third — William Causing, South Tahoe
Fourth — Caden Sae-Wong, Wooster
150 pounds
Championship: Odyn Santos, Lowry, p. Isaid Solis, Fernley, 5:31
First — Odyn Santos, Lowry
Second — Isaid Solis, Fernley
Third — Coen Burrows, Boulder City
Fourth — Mason Ottervanger, Wooster
157 pounds
Championship: Kody Goss, Elko, p. Jayse Jones, Fernley, 0:41
First — Kody Goss, Elko
Second — Jayse Jones, Fernley
Third — Jared Fox, The Meadows
Fourth — Riott Duke, Elko
165 pounds
Championship: Carson Melendy, Churchill County, d. Colton Cunningham, Spring Creek, 11-1
First — Carson Melendy, Churchill County
Second — Colton Cunningham, Spring Creek
Third — Ryker Katich, Moapa Valley
Fourth — Conner Hennessee, South Tahoe
175 pounds
Championship: Riley McCullar, Fernley, d. Hagen Robinson, Elko, 7-4
First — Riley McCullar, Fernley
Second — Hagen Robinson, Elko
Third — Nikolas Gallardo, The Meadows
Fourth — Alijah Juarez, Churchill County
190 pounds
Championship: Erik Burkett, South Tahoe, d. Randy Patterson, Lowry, 12-6
First — Erik Burkett, South Tahoe
Second — Randy Patterson, Lowry
Third — Darren Foster, Elko
Fourth — William Sparks, Pahrump Valley
215 pounds
Championship: Iyan Bosket, Pahrump Valley, d. Terrance Mattson, Lowry, 10-4
First — Iyan Bosket, Pahrump Valley
Second — Terrance Mattson, Lowry
Third — Antonio Bautista, Spring Creek
Fourth — Rajhul Rodriguez, Equipo
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.