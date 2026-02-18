Bosket earns Class 3A 215-pound individual state championship, Trojans take 6th

There are a lot of nicknames that Pahrump Valley High School’s humble giant Iyan Bosket earned among his peers over the course of his impressive athletic career.

Trojans Jayden Crisler goes up against his opponent from Fernley High School up north in Winnemucca during the Class 3A state championship. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Trojan Joseph Scheer goes up against his opponent from Elko up north in Winnemucca during the Class 3A state championship. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Zachary Hulderson goes up against his opponent from Churchill County High School up north in Winnemucca during the Class 3A state championship. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan Paul Walker goes up against his opponent from South Tahoe High School during the Class 3A state championship in Winnemucca. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan Timothy Stutzman goes up against his opponent from Lowry High School during the Class 3A state championship in Winnemucca. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan Ethan Rouse wrestles his opponent from Spring Creek High School during the Class 3A state championship in Winnemucca. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Joaquin Flores wrestles his opponent from Lowry High School during the Class 3A state championship in Winnemucca. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Sparks won his match against his opponent from Churchill County up north in Winnemucca during the Class 3A state championship. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS's Timothy Stutzman took 4th place overall in the Class 3A 106 pound individual Nevada State Wrestling Championships at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS's William Sparks took 4th place overall in the Class 3A 195-pound individual Nevada State Wrestling Championships at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan Zachary Hulderson stands proud on the podium as he finished third overall in the 120-pound individual Nevada State Wrestling Championships at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan junior Iyan Bosket celebrates with family following his 1st place finish in the 2026 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14. (Iyan Bosket/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Iyan Bosket stands tall on first place podium at the NIAA 3A State Wrestling tournament at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14. (Iyan Bosket/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Iyan Bosket tries to get the finishing points against his opponent Terrance Mattson to win the Class 3A 215-pound individual championship at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Iyan Bosket shakes hands with his opponent Terrance Mattson before the start of Class 3A 215-pound individual championship round at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Boogeyman — Baby Yega and the Hit Man.

But last weekend, on Saturday up north in Winnemucca, the Trojans junior earned himself a new prestigious title: the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A 215-pound state champion.

“I’m really happy I finally did it,” Bosket said. “He [opponent Terrance Mattson] was a good senior from Lowry High School.”

Led by first-year head coach Antonio Sandoval, the Trojans varsity wrestling team took all 18 qualifying athletes to compete for state for the program’s first time.

“It was a great weekend, we wrestled some really tough competition and gained a lot of great experience to build on for next season,” Sandoval said. “I think we definitely have some guys that put the 3A on notice for next year. I am excited to build off of this experience for myself and continue to make sure I am able to put the team in the best position possible for this same tournament next year.”

Of the 18 total Trojans challengers that went up north, four came out on top as state placers, including Timothy Stutzman, Zachary Hulderson, William Sparks and Bosket.

Among 16 of the schools that qualified for state, Pahrump Valley finished in sixth place overall with a total score of 65.5 points.

“I’m proud of how our seniors went out and wrestled to end their high school careers, and we’re really excited to see how our juniors and lone freshman can continue to build off of this season into the next,” Sandoval said.

Class 3A Southern Regional Team Final Results

1) Lowry: 154

2) Fernley: 112

3) Elko: 103

4) Moapa Valley: 91

5) Spring Creek: 68.5

6) Pahrump Valley: 65.5

7) The Meadows: 57.5

8) Churchill County: 52

9) South Tahoe: 40

10) Wooster: 39.5

11) Truckee: 36

12) Virgin Valley: 35.5

13) Boulder City: 33.5

14) Equipo: 7.5

15) Sparks: 3.5

16) Debbie Smith: 3

Individual Results

106 pounds

Championship: Bradley Nelson, Elko, d. Archie Mendez, Fernley, 10-5

First — Bradley Nelson, Elko

Second — Archie Mendez, Fernley

Third — Malachi Blanco, Lowry

Fourth — Timothy Stutzman, Pahrump Valley

113 pounds

Championship: Pete Bengochea, Lowry, p. Malachi Jordan, Virgin Valley, 1:27

First — Pete Bengochea, Lowry

Second — Malachi Jordan, Virgin Valley

Third — Ace Pena, Truckee

Fourth — Damon Tilger, Spring Creek

120 pounds

Championship: Carlos Gomez, Lowry, p. Manuel Barros, Churchill County, 1:23

First — Carlos Gomez, Lowry

Second — Manuel Barros, Churchill County

Third — Zachary Hulderson, Pahrump Valley

Fourth — Braylon Byrd, Churchill County

126 pounds

Championship: Morris Wolfley, Moapa Valley, d. Brandon Avila-Ramos, The Meadows, 4-1

First — Morris Wolfley, Moapa Valley

Second — Brandon Avila-Ramos, Meadows

Third — Ethan Garcia, Lowry

Fourth — Tyson Houston, Moapa Valley

132 pounds

Championship: Stetson Houston, Moapa Valley, d. Jack Ridgel, Truckee, 4-0

First — Stetson Houston, Moapa Valley

Second — Jack Ridgel, Truckee

Third — Jared Tilger, Spring Creek

Fourth — Grayson Kim, The Meadows

138 pounds

Championship: Caleb Anderson, Moapa Valley, d. Teyo Gomez, Lowry, 3-2

First — Caleb Anderson, Moapa Valley

Second — Teyo Gomez, Lowry

Third — Micah Woods, Virgin Valley

Fourth — Evan Garcia, Churchill County

144 pounds

Championship: Nathan Pritchard, Fernley, d. Otis Ruth, Boulder City, 15-0

First — Nathan Pritchard, Fernley

Second — Otis Ruth, Boulder City

Third — William Causing, South Tahoe

Fourth — Caden Sae-Wong, Wooster

150 pounds

Championship: Odyn Santos, Lowry, p. Isaid Solis, Fernley, 5:31

First — Odyn Santos, Lowry

Second — Isaid Solis, Fernley

Third — Coen Burrows, Boulder City

Fourth — Mason Ottervanger, Wooster

157 pounds

Championship: Kody Goss, Elko, p. Jayse Jones, Fernley, 0:41

First — Kody Goss, Elko

Second — Jayse Jones, Fernley

Third — Jared Fox, The Meadows

Fourth — Riott Duke, Elko

165 pounds

Championship: Carson Melendy, Churchill County, d. Colton Cunningham, Spring Creek, 11-1

First — Carson Melendy, Churchill County

Second — Colton Cunningham, Spring Creek

Third — Ryker Katich, Moapa Valley

Fourth — Conner Hennessee, South Tahoe

175 pounds

Championship: Riley McCullar, Fernley, d. Hagen Robinson, Elko, 7-4

First — Riley McCullar, Fernley

Second — Hagen Robinson, Elko

Third — Nikolas Gallardo, The Meadows

Fourth — Alijah Juarez, Churchill County

190 pounds

Championship: Erik Burkett, South Tahoe, d. Randy Patterson, Lowry, 12-6

First — Erik Burkett, South Tahoe

Second — Randy Patterson, Lowry

Third — Darren Foster, Elko

Fourth — William Sparks, Pahrump Valley

215 pounds

Championship: Iyan Bosket, Pahrump Valley, d. Terrance Mattson, Lowry, 10-4

First — Iyan Bosket, Pahrump Valley

Second — Terrance Mattson, Lowry

Third — Antonio Bautista, Spring Creek

Fourth — Rajhul Rodriguez, Equipo

