Trojans’ historic playoff win signals bright future despite semifinal loss — PHOTOS

The Trojans captured their first playoff victory in 19 years with a win over GV Christian before their season ended to powerhouse The Meadows Mustangs.

PVHS defenders Lucas Gavenda and Keir Sheppard do their best to double-team The Meadows' Uzo Nwapa during the Class 3A regional semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13.(Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior Lucas Gavenda swings the ball to Keir Sheppard during the during the Class 3A regionals semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan first-year head coach Toby Henry shows his discontent with the officials during the Class 3A regionals semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior Trae Plein does his best to evade The Meadows senior Grant Moses during the Class 3A regionals semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans call for a 30-second timeout during the first half of the Class 3A regionals semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan junior Lucas Gavenda does his best to rip the ball away from the Mustangs junior Uzo Nwapa during the Class 3A regionals semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS senior Keir Sheppard braces himself to drive into the hole during the Class 3A regionals semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior Lucas Gavenda throws up a three-point attempt against The Meadows during the Class 3A regionals semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior Trae Plein does his best to get by The Meadows freshman Terrance Holmes during the Class 3A regionals semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS senior Keir Sheppard attempts to find an open man during the Class 3A regionals semifinals in Pahrump on Feb. 13. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-2022 season, the Trojans basketball program elevated their game a step further this year.

Capturing their first playoff win in 19 years against GV Christian on Feb. 10, Pahrump Valley has again successfully established themselves as a serious contender for years to come.

“It felt amazing, I’m really glad that I was a part of that achievement and it made this last season ten times better,” Trojans senior Keir Sheppard said.

There were some new faces at the helm, including head coach Toby Henry and assistant coach George Baker, both of whom were adamant about positive changes to the program.

But the traditions remained the same, playing all season for the name on the front of the jersey rather than the number on your back.

Finishing the season 11-16 overall (6-8 3A Southern League), the Trojans shocked the Class 3A conference by making a regional semifinal playoff push against The Meadows (22-6), one of the state’s best programs in recent years.

“They did great for playing a private school in one of the biggest cities in the country,” Henry said. “There should never be a private school playing in the Class 3A division from a city the size of Las Vegas. It happens over and over again. Bottom line is that they recruit for certain sports and there should be a private school and charter sports league.”

For what the Trojans may have lacked in skill set this season, the team fully made up for it giving relentless efforts and heart.

That surely doesn’t come overnight, and it hasn’t.

”Other than that our guys had a great year. I’m excited to work with the underclassmen this offseason and get them ready for next year,” Henry said. “We have a great group coming up.”

Last game for the seniors

The tone was set early in the first quarter as Grant Moses knocked down perimeter shots and attacked the rim to spark a quick 7-0 run.

Junior forward Alex Hutchison added to the early surge, and The Meadows’ defensive pressure forced Pahrump Valley into tough possessions and foul trouble early.

While Trojans junior Lucas Gavenda responded with a pair of three-pointers to keep Pahrump within reach, Meadows closed the opening period ahead 21-12.

The separation widened in the second quarter as the Trojans were held to just two points.

Hutchison and junior Uzo Nwapa found consistent scoring opportunities in transition and in the half court, while senior Ryan Kirk added a three-pointer to stretch the margin.

Meadows’ defensive intensity limited Pahrump to just two points in the quarter. A late technical foul further shifted momentum, and Meadows entered halftime firmly in control, 35-14.

Any hopes of a comeback were put to rest in the third quarter.

Nwapa led an explosive offensive stretch, scoring inside and from beyond the arc as part of a 29-point quarter for the Mustangs.

Hutchison continued to attack off the dribble and knock down outside shots, while junior Patrick Lewis contributed timely baskets to keep the pressure on.

Although Pahrump received contributions from junior Trae Plein and senior Joshua Slusher, they were unable to slow The Meadows’ efficient scoring attack.

By the end of the third, the lead had ballooned to 64–27.

With a comfortable cushion in the fourth, Meadows steadily controlled the tempo checking in reserves off the bench and adding late free throws to seal the 40-point victory.

”Last year the best teams in the Class 3A division were private schools like Mater East, Democracy Prep and The Meadows,” Henry said. “Mater East and Democracy Prep are now competing in the 4A and 5A divisions and are doing well. I would say The Meadows would do the same.”

The loss wasn’t how the Trojans envisioned their season ending on their home court, but the silver lining through the emotions is that the kids are going to be alright.

And by alright, I mean competitive as all heck for years to come.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.