Sports

Uptons roll to victory at PVTBC Bakers Doubles Tournament

Chris and Shaun Upton win PVTBC Bakers Doubles Tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, (Wicked Creative)
/ Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2026 - 9:18 am
 

Last Saturday, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club wrapped up another smooth and successful event at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

The Bakers Doubles Men/Women – Bowl 4 Toss 1 (No Side Pots) tournament featured strong match-ups across both divisions.

In Division A, Chris and Shaun Upton claimed the championship title with a total score of 778, earning $140 in prize money.

Finishing in second place were PVTBC Secretary Debbie Varner and her partner Mike Kintzer, who posted a 765 to earn $120. Charity Musial and Joe Matassa secured third place with a 745, taking home $100.

Sherry and Marc Levy finished fourth with a 724 ($60), followed closely by Linda Byrd and Larry Attebery in fifth with a 723 ($50). Renee Green and Sean Fuqua rolled a 721 to place sixth ($40), while Rinnie Randolph and Keith Nelson rounded out the Division A standings with a 720 ($30).

Division B also saw tight competition. Nancy Glynn and Joe Lopez captured first place with a 738, earning $140. Jan Sawyer and Larry Tobey placed second with a 724 ($110), highlighted by a strong 192 performance in Game 2.

Just three pins separated third and fourth place, as Dottie Cole and Eric Lee secured third with a 715 ($70). Kris and Roger Woodward followed with a 712 ($50), Lori and Vince Allison totaled 710 ($40), and Hazel Watson and Keith Gotowicki finished with a 706 ($30).

Division A results

Chris and Shaun Upton: 94, 242, 223, 219, 184, 778, $140

Debbie Varner and Mike Kintzer: 151, 206, 215, 193, 172, 765, $120

Charity Musial and Joe Matassa: 116, 198, 215, 216, 168, 745, $100

Sherry and Marc Levy: 116, 205, 201, 202, 188, 724, $60

Linda Byrd and Larry Attebery: 189, 164, 153, 217, 139, 723, $50

Renee Green and Sean Fuqua: 97, 223, 198, 203, 192, 721, $40

Rinnie Randolph and Keith Nelson: 159, 213, 157, 191, 154, 720, $30

Division B results

Nancy Glynn and Joe Lopez: 237, 155, 143, 203, 140, 738, $140

Jan Sawyer and Larry Tobey: 221, 158, 192, 153, 128, 724, $110

Dottie Cole and Eric Lee: 210, 189, 149, 167, 143, 715, $70

Kris and Roger Woodward: 205, 156, 154, 197, 149, 712, $50

Lori and Vince Allison: 221, 159, 168, 162, 135, 710, $40

Hazel Watson and Keith Gotowicki: 248, 148, 146, 164, 134, 706, $30

What’s next?

The next PVTBC tournament — a Certified Regular 10-Pin with Side Pots — is sponsored by Hot Desert Landscaping and will take place on March 28 at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

