Uptons roll to victory at PVTBC Bakers Doubles Tournament

The PVTBC delivered another competitive weekend at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, where Chris and Shaun Upton captured the Division A title and Nancy Glynn and Joe Lopez led Division B.

Chris and Shaun Upton win PVTBC Bakers Doubles Tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, (Wicked Creative)

Last Saturday, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club wrapped up another smooth and successful event at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

The Bakers Doubles Men/Women – Bowl 4 Toss 1 (No Side Pots) tournament featured strong match-ups across both divisions.

In Division A, Chris and Shaun Upton claimed the championship title with a total score of 778, earning $140 in prize money.

Finishing in second place were PVTBC Secretary Debbie Varner and her partner Mike Kintzer, who posted a 765 to earn $120. Charity Musial and Joe Matassa secured third place with a 745, taking home $100.

Sherry and Marc Levy finished fourth with a 724 ($60), followed closely by Linda Byrd and Larry Attebery in fifth with a 723 ($50). Renee Green and Sean Fuqua rolled a 721 to place sixth ($40), while Rinnie Randolph and Keith Nelson rounded out the Division A standings with a 720 ($30).

Division B also saw tight competition. Nancy Glynn and Joe Lopez captured first place with a 738, earning $140. Jan Sawyer and Larry Tobey placed second with a 724 ($110), highlighted by a strong 192 performance in Game 2.

Just three pins separated third and fourth place, as Dottie Cole and Eric Lee secured third with a 715 ($70). Kris and Roger Woodward followed with a 712 ($50), Lori and Vince Allison totaled 710 ($40), and Hazel Watson and Keith Gotowicki finished with a 706 ($30).

Division A results

Chris and Shaun Upton: 94, 242, 223, 219, 184, 778, $140

Debbie Varner and Mike Kintzer: 151, 206, 215, 193, 172, 765, $120

Charity Musial and Joe Matassa: 116, 198, 215, 216, 168, 745, $100

Sherry and Marc Levy: 116, 205, 201, 202, 188, 724, $60

Linda Byrd and Larry Attebery: 189, 164, 153, 217, 139, 723, $50

Renee Green and Sean Fuqua: 97, 223, 198, 203, 192, 721, $40

Rinnie Randolph and Keith Nelson: 159, 213, 157, 191, 154, 720, $30

Division B results

Nancy Glynn and Joe Lopez: 237, 155, 143, 203, 140, 738, $140

Jan Sawyer and Larry Tobey: 221, 158, 192, 153, 128, 724, $110

Dottie Cole and Eric Lee: 210, 189, 149, 167, 143, 715, $70

Kris and Roger Woodward: 205, 156, 154, 197, 149, 712, $50

Lori and Vince Allison: 221, 159, 168, 162, 135, 710, $40

Hazel Watson and Keith Gotowicki: 248, 148, 146, 164, 134, 706, $30

What’s next?

The next PVTBC tournament — a Certified Regular 10-Pin with Side Pots — is sponsored by Hot Desert Landscaping and will take place on March 28 at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

