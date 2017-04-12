Pahrump kitchen fire, vehicle collisions, bee swarm keep fire crews engaged

Grease and food debris may be the cause of a kitchen fire.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Charleston Park Avenue, just after 12:30 p.m. April 4.

“Upon arrival, we found a contained kitchen fire which was held to the area of the stovetop,” he said. “It was related to a buildup of materials underneath the burner. There was actually one minor injury, which was a small thermal burn to an index finger of the occupant. However (the person) refused any medical treatment. Residents always want to make sure that they keep their stovetops clear of any grease or food debris.”

BEE SWARM

Several hours later, first responders were summoned to a residence along the 2500 block of Zephyr Street to investigate a bee swarm on the porch of the home.

Crews investigated and found that most likely, that swarm was going to be temporary or a transient swarm moving from one location to another,” Lewis said. “It’s my understanding that the swarm later dispersed. This was merely an investigation on our part to make sure there was a safe area for the occupant, who was an elderly female.”

MOTORHOME FIRE

On Thursday, April 6, Lewis said crews were dispatched to the area of East Second Street for a motorhome fire, just before 3 p.m.

“Upon arrival, we found smoke showing from the roof of a parked motorhome,” he said. “The investigation revealed that there was a fire condition located under the interior wall in the area of the refrigeration unit.”

Crews then accessed the hidden fire and quickly extinguished the flames.

“There were no further extensions or no injuries and the fire is thought to be accidental in nature, possibly related to a malfunctioning refrigeration unit,” Lewis said.

VEHICLE COLLISIONS

On Friday, one person was transported to Desert View Hospital following an early afternoon two-vehicle collision on the south end of town.

“We were dispatched to the area of South Homestead Road and Savoy Street for an injury motor vehicle accident,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival, we found a two-vehicle accident with no entrapment, but there were two injured persons. One patient was transported to the local hospital where the second patient refused medical treatment.”

Later on Friday, crews were dispatched to Irene Street and North Blagg Road for another motor vehicle collision, just before 7:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival we found a two-vehicle accident, where there appeared to be some minor injuries, but the involved parties declined medical treatment.”

On Monday this week, fire crews were summoned to the intersection of Jane Street and East Paiute Boulevard after a two-vehicle collision just before 4 p.m., where at least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a blue BMW sedan T-boned a red Kia on the passenger side.

The BMW’s driver and passenger-side airbags deployed upon impact, as both vehicles sustained major damage.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the collision.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes