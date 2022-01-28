Pahrump’s Desert Squares looking to grow its ranks

Roughly 20 square dancers meets weekly at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Here’s how to join the fun.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Desert Squares President Rosemary Tangren, the group of roughly 20 dancers meets weekly at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump’s Desert Squares square dancing group is looking for additional dancers to join the organization.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A new square dancing class is coming up on February 8th and February 15th. The class is open for anyone at $5 per person.

The President of Pahrump’s Desert Squares square dancing group wants the community to know there’s room for additional dancers within the organization.

Desert Squares President Rosemary Tangren, a square dancer since 1978, said the bevy of roughly 20 dancers meets weekly at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Tangren spoke about classes of all skill levels for those who want to join.

“We dance every Tuesday night and we have a class from 6 p.m. to 7:30,” she said. “We have a brand new class coming up on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 and it’s open for anyone who would like to join. It costs $5 per person and the first night is free. They can try it out and if it’s not for them, that’s fine, but if they want to continue, we do a 12-week course and it’s pretty much all mainstream square dancing.”

After being forced to stop the square dancing activities for a spell due to COVID-19, Tangren said she and the other dancers are pleased to resume them this year.

“Basically, we just wanted to do something and start living again,” she said.

