1 dead after car, motorcycle collide near Amargosa Valley

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle near Amargosa Valley on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. 95 was closed in both directions Tuesday night while troopers investigated.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle near Amargosa Valley on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 95 north of state Highway 160, the Highway Patrol said on Twitter about 9:35 p.m. One person is dead.

U.S. 95 was closed in both directions Tuesday night while troopers investigated.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported in an email the highway was reopened about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Further information was not immediately available.