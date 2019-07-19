94°F
News

10 firearms stolen from Pahrump home

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 19, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the theft of multiple firearms from a local home.

As stated in a video news release, Public Information Officer Ann Horak said the incident occurred at a home on Retread Road in the evening hours of July 6.

“Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance,” Horak said. “The reporting party told deputies that they observed an unknown male on a doorbell camera at their father’s residence. They stated that the house had been empty for a few months.”

Horak also noted that upon arrival, deputies observed an open window at the residence and upon entry, noticed that the residence appeared to have been ransacked.

“There were several open drawers and closets throughout the residence,” Horak said. “After speaking with the homeowner during the investigation, it was discovered that 10 firearms had been stolen from the residence. The suspect has not yet been identified.”

Horak urged anyone with information on the incident, to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

