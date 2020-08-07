12 new COVID-19 cases in Nye on Thursday

12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nye County on Thursday.

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, are where residents are directed for drive-up COVID-19 testing in Pahrump.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's office Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

According to Nye County, “Overall, there has been 374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 positives, with 11 new cases reported in Pahrump and 1 in Beatty reported and confirmed since” Tuesday.

“No new cases to report in the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Pahrump or in the jail in Tonopah,” the county’s release stated.

In a Tuesday release, the county stated that there was five new cases in Pahrump and one in Amargosa Valley over the weekend.

As part of the new positives reported, one was within the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump, bringing the total to 50 cases among inmates in that facility. The new case in the detention center reported on Tuesday was the first in the previous 10 days. A total of 57 inmates within Nye’s detention centers in Pahrump and Tonopah has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county data.

Nine Nye County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the county.