73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

14th annual Firehouse Fling event planned for Saturday

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
November 5, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Courtesy of Killian's Angels Killian's Angels will take the stage in Tecopa at 2 p.m. and come ...
Courtesy of Killian's Angels Killian's Angels will take the stage in Tecopa at 2 p.m. and come back for a second set at 7:30 p.m. during the 14th annual Firehouse Fling on Saturday.
Christy Horne & Mike Jerry/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Christy Horne's Time Traveler Ta ...
Christy Horne & Mike Jerry/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Christy Horne's Time Traveler Tales will be at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort on Saturday for the annual Firehouse Fling.

An all-day “Fling” is planned in Tecopa on Saturday.

The 14th annual Firehouse Fling at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort will help raise funds for the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District, Tecopa’s local volunteer fire and emergency management service organization. Many prizes, live entertainment and other fun will fill the day.

On the center stage will be Las Vegas’ all-female Celtic band, Killian’s Angels, who will play at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort starting at 2 p.m. The band returns to the stage for a second set at 7:30 p.m.

The annual fling will feature “Time Traveler Tales” by Christy Horne and music by Pablo Tecopa and Friends.

Attendees will also find a flea market for treasure hunting, arts and crafts and activities for kids, along with a silent auction and raffle for a handmade quilt by honorary firefighter Marlys Skarry and other prizes.

A silent auction will have several items up for grabs: “hot laps at the Spring Mountain Motor Speedway in Pahrump; overnight stays at The Oasis in Death Valley and the Shoshone Inn; dinner and day passes at Delight’s Hot Spa in Tecopa, a photography workshop with renowned photographer Carlo Roncancio; a collection of signed, first-edition books by local authors including Claire Vaye Watkins’ newest ‘I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness’; a print of a photo-realistic Death Valley landscape painting by acclaimed artist Mark Hamlin” and other prizes.

Raffle prizes include a handmade quilt and others such as hand-crafted artisan soap, Death Valley National Park swag and day passes to Delight’s Hot Spa. Other prizes include SIFPD T-shirts and more. Tickets are currently on sale, and people don’t have to be present to win.

For information about purchasing raffle tickets for the handmade quilt and other prizes, call the SIFPD Firehouse at 760-852-4130 or Robin Flinchum at 760-852-4941.

A new lemonade stand will be available at this year’s fling. The water used will be from the Tecopa Clean Drinking Water Kiosk, a vending station that provides the only potable water to residents and visitors. The kiosk is a not-for-profit project that is under the supervision of the SIFPD. All the proceeds from the booth will go to keep the community resource going.

The event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort at 860 Tecopa Hot Springs Road on Saturday.

The Southern Inyo Fire Protection District is a small, volunteer fire and EMS service in Tecopa and serves a 1,200-square-mile area that encompasses Shoshone, Death Valley Junction and Charleston View.

The SIFPD’s EMTs train and work with staff at Desert View Hospital in Pahrump.

The SIFPD is funded by a small local parcel tax, though it doesn’t cover the cost of keeping the crew and vehicles “ready to strike 24/7”, a release stated.

The annual Firehouse Fling is an essential fundraiser to keep the SIFPD prepared to respond to emergencies.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jordan's Way founder Kris Rotonda is passionate about chang ...
Nationwide fundraiser to stop at Desert Haven Animal Society
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Animal welfare is a subject that is very dear in the hearts of many Pahrump Valley residents and locally, Desert Haven Animal Shelter is dedicated to providing services for the area’s many stray and abandoned pets, with the ultimate goal of giving them the happy life they deserve by reuniting them with the families or placing them in loving, “furever” homes. This task does not come cheaply, however, and funding for the nonprofit is a key part of its mission to save and protect animals.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The three-page order officially creating the Commission to S ...
Nevada ‘water court’ concept under consideration
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the driest state in the nation, “Whiskey is for drinking, water is for fighting,” isn’t just a catchy saying, it’s reality.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo from 2020, VFW Post #10054 officers, vete ...
Veterans Day ceremonies slated for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Next Thursday is Veterans Day and all across the United States, current and former military service members, their families, friends and supporters will gather to commemorate the occasion, including right here in Pahrump, where there will be two formal ceremonies held.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Melissa Blundo, at center, stands with Chuck Muth, left, and ...
Pahrump’s Melissa Blundo announces bid for Assembly
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 election picture is getting clearer as the end of 2021 approaches, with candidates declaring for a variety of offices and hosting their official campaign kickoffs, including Pahrump resident Melissa Blundo, who announced this past weekend that she intends to seek the Nevada Assembly District 36 seat in the coming year.

Screenshot This screenshot shows former Nye County Water District Governing Board member Helene ...
Nye County Commissioners gut water board
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a stunning move earlier this week, the Nye County Commission voted unanimously to recall all seven members of the Nye County Water District Governing Board and just minutes after the decision was made, water district general manager Oz Wichman tendered his resignation, leaving that body devoid of any leadership and the public with all sorts of questions as to what will happen now.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times World-renowned Harpist Dr. Beverly Wesner-Hoehn is performi ...
Harpist to perform free concert Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years, Dr. Beverly Wesner-Hoehn taught harp at California State University Sacramento and performed with the California Music Theater.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, N ...
Nye County deputy to run for sheriff in 2022 election
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of successfully running for office, experience, background and capability are all skills that are necessary to come out on top.

Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's Office warns parents to di ...
NCSO advises to inspect Halloween candy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning for parents to check their children’s Halloween candy for any pieces that look as though they have been tampered with.