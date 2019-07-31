83°F
2 additional arrests in Nye County murder investigation

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 31, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have made two additional arrests relating to a murdered Tonopah man whose body was located inside an abandoned mineshaft, roughly 30 miles east of the town.

The dead man, identified as James Dean Remster, 62, was first reported missing on Dec. 19, 2018.

On March 17 2019, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release regarding the arrest of Jeremmy Burch, in relation to the murder case.

Burch, who was taken into custody by authorities in Texas, was charged with open murder, burglary, obtaining money under false pretenses, use of a credit card without the card holder’s consent, and destruction of evidence.

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office announced that on July 16, Jeremmy Burch was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement in Tonopah District Court for the murder of Remster, the DA’s office said in a news release. For second-degree murder, Burch received a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 10 years, and for accessory to murder, he received a sentence of two to five years imprisonment, the DA’s office said. The two sentences must be served back to back.

It’s all relative

As part of the investigation, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ann Horak said via a video news release, that the two additional suspects, identified as Tonopah resident Jeannie Newberry, and her brother Thomas Schwartz, were arrested on July 22.

The arrests come with an interesting backstory, as Schwartz had moved from California to Tonopah to live with Newberry, approximately two weeks prior to Remster’s death.

As reported in a Nov. 16, 2018 Pahrump Valley Times story, Schwartz and two other family members moved to Tonopah to flee last year’s devastating Camp Fire, described as the most destructive fire in California state history, which broke out in the town of Paradise.

The blaze also affected several surrounding areas as well, including the town of Oroville, California, located just blocks outside an established mandatory evacuation zone, where the Schwartzes lived.

Seeking evidence

This week, Horak said Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department forensic lab to retrieve a cell phone belonging to Newberry, a person of interest in Remster’s murder.

“Detectives located and reviewed text messages sent to her brother, Thomas Schwartz, which appeared to be related to this case,” Horak said. “A records check revealed that Schwartz returned to California, where he currently resided. Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives traveled to California to interview Schwartz with the Oroville Police Department.”

Scene of the alleged crime

Horak also said Schwartz told detectives that at the time, Newberry, Burch and Remster, went out to a mineshaft in Tonopah.

“Newberry then left Burch and Remster, and when she returned to the mineshaft, Burch had killed Remster,” Horak said. “Newberry assisted Burch in cutting barbed wire from the outside of the mineshaft so that Burch could throw Remster inside. Burch and Newberry left the scene, went back to their residence and disclosed this information to Schwartz. Newberry told Schwartz not to tell anyone about the murder.”

Enlisting assistance

While being interviewed by Nye County and Oroville authorities, Horak said, Schwartz told detectives that Burch asked him to go into the desert to burn some items that belonged to Remster.

“Burch told Schwartz that he hoped to make it appear as though Remster had left town,” Horak said. “Schwartz told detectives that he entered Remster’s apartment with Burch and the two burned several items in the desert, to include clothing, various belongings, and Remster’s cell phone. Jeannie Newberry was arrested on July 22nd and booked into the Nye County Detention Center. She was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and aiding a felony offender.”

Schwartz, meanwhile, was arrested by the Oroville Police Department.

“He was charged with aiding a felony offender, burglary, and destruction of evidence,” Horak said. “He will be extradited to the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oroville Police Department for their tremendous assistance in this case.”

Pahrump Valley Times reporter Jeffrey Meehan contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Pahrump Arts Council The Readers Nook of the Pahrump Community Library is displaying the "Simul ...
Art exhibit opens in Pahrump
Staff Report

Join the Pahrump Arts Council for refreshments from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at a meet and welcome for local artists featuring their “Simulate the Masters” works on exhibit in the Readers Nook of the Pahrump Community Library, organizers announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $66 million.

Screenshot/Small Business Administration website The Small Business Administration is adjusting ...
U.S. effort affects small businesses
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently issued an interim final rule that will adjust monetary-based small business size standards for inflation to allow more small businesses to become eligible for the SBA’s loan and contracting programs.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske attends a ro ...
Launch of new business processing system in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced that the Commercial Recordings Division’s new business processing system was launching earlier this month.

Nathan Adelson Hospice/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karen Rubel was named as president a ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice gets new leader
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice, which offers hospice care and palliative medicine in Southern Nevada, has a new leader over an organization that has been in existence for over four decades. The hospice expanded to Pahrump over 10 years ago.

Pierce Kupfer/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A look at the large number grasshoppers outsi ...
Flying insects descend upon Pahrump region
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It seems that Mother Nature has played a big role in the recent Southern Nevada grasshopper invasion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Matt Luis, fourth from right, stands for a group photo with ...
Pahrump’s Matt Luis set to retire after 23 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is the end of an era and the beginning of a whole new chapter for Matt Luis, as he will soon be officially retiring from his longstanding position as Pahrump Buildings and Grounds manager.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno Since the events happened over the summer, the Unive ...
Reno dorm explosion prompts town halls in Southern Nevada
Staff Report

In response to the explosion that occurred Friday, July 5, damaging Argenta and Nye Halls, the University of Nevada, Reno is planning town hall meetings with students, parents/guardians in Las Vegas to address concerns.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Photos of Cold War Patriots during the Official National D ...
Cold War Patriots coming to Pahrump, Las Vegas
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host free information events for Nevada Test Site workers on July 31 in Las Vegas and on Aug. 1 in Pahrump, the group announced.