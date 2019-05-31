2 die in separate Pahrump area vehicle crashes

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One person sustained fatal injuries, while another was flown to UMC Trauma following a single-vehicle rollover crash along Highway 160, on Tuesday May 21. just after 5 p.m. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Two people are dead following separate vehicle crashes this month.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews responded to an off-road crash at Mesquite Avenue and Rockefeller Drive on May 18, just after 10 p.m.

“The initial report stated that the accident involved an ATV, and the rider was underneath the vehicle,” Lewis said. “Our crews arrived on location and determined that it was a fatal accident, which is now under investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.”

Rollover crash

The second fatal crash so far this month occurred on Tuesday, May 21, along Highway 160 at mile marker 39, at approximately 5:15 p.m.

“We were dispatched for a mutual aid assignment in Clark County for a one-vehicle rollover,” Lewis said. “As we were responding from Pahrump, our medic unit one was returning from Las Vegas from an inter-facility transport. Their scene assessment revealed that one person sustained injuries warranting flight and a second person had not survived the impact.

“It appeared that the person was possibly ejected from the vehicle. I arrived on location and confirmed the accident. We added Mercy Air 24 to the assignment where they landed along Highway 160 just north of the accident scene. Patient care was transferred and that patient was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. NHP is investigating the cause of that accident.”

Motorcycle, bicycle collision

Also on May 21, fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Basin Avenue and Boot Hill Drive for a collision involving a bicyclist and a motorcyclist at approximately 3:48 p.m.

“Both riders were on the ground and the medical assessment revealed that the bicyclist sustained injuries that warranted flight,” Lewis said. “That patient was transported from the scene to Mercy Air 21 and subsequently flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. The motorcyclist was transported to the local hospital.”

Domestic disturbance and structure fire

Emergency crews responding to an ongoing domestic disturbance ended up extinguishing a structure fire just after 11:30 p.m. on May 18.

“We were dispatched for level 1 staging along the 1600 block of North Pearl Lane,” Lewis said. “As crews responded to level 1 staging, they were notified to move forward for a structure fire, that one of the occupants had allegedly, intentionally lit. Crews responded and found a moderate to light smoke condition throughout the interior of the residence. They found a smoldering fire within and quickly extinguished it. The suspect was later placed into the care and custody of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office where the investigation continues.”

Motorcycle crash

On Wednesday, May 15, fire crews were summoned to a reported injury crash in the area of Thousandaire Boulevard and Plantation Street.

“This was an off-road type of accident that occurred well out into the desert,” Lewis said. “The rider of the motorcycle made his way back into close proximity of a neighborhood at which time he was found. We assessed him and determined his injuries warranted trauma. We took him to Mercy Air Base 21, where we met Mercy Air 24, where patient care was transferred and that patient was transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

