57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

2 fires, 1 day, 0 injuries

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 16, 2023 - 1:02 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at a ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at a motorhome used as a fixed structure in an area that is mostly occupied by homeless individuals, according to reports from the fire chief.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said no injuries were reported after fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at approximately 9 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The fire, according to Lewis, occurred in the desert area east of north Highway 160 near Basin Avenue.

“Crews responded and found a motorhome used as a fixed structure in an area that is mostly occupied by homeless individuals,” he said. “The structure was well-involved in an area without hydrants. There were similar structure exposures that were also in the area, but no injuries and no occupants were located, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Controlled burn gets out of hand

It was the second fire crews battled on Wednesday, after they were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the area of West Gold Dust Lane.

Upon arrival, Lewis said crews found two accessory out-buildings on fire.

“They quickly extinguished both structures, and there was no extension to nearby exposures,” he said. “The initial investigation revealed an unauthorized controlled burn that was burning beyond the intent.”

The proper way to burn

As an example, regarding the burn, Lewis noted that the burn itself was conducted improperly by using a torch to ignite the brush.

“It got away from them and set the structures on fire. There were no injuries reported.”

Lewis also provided a few safety tips to residents in regard to properly conducting an authorized controlled burn.

“We advise local residents to burn in small, manageable piles, so when the pile burns down, they can simply add in small increments to their yard waste,” he said. “There should be no burning of household trash, no ignitable, flammable liquids or anything along those lines. It’s simply about migrating some of the weeds that were scraped in a pile and moving them to the burn pile.”

Dos and Don’ts

Additionally, Lewis imparted what residents should not do prior to conducting a controlled burn.

“The use of torches and the like, is the problem we have every year because they have a tendency to get beyond the control of the person using the torch,” he noted. “The fire can extend to other materials that were unintended to burn, such as additional structures, vehicles, and debris onto a neighboring property, so that’s why we prohibit it, but they still do. We also want to remind residents to make sure they call 911 immediately so we don’t have a response delay.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner ...
Free Thanksgiving turkey meal is a community affair — how to help
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a free event sponsored by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, a nonprofit with a single goal in mind — bringing together the community in celebration of four of the biggest holidays of the year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony ...
PHOTOS: VFW honors military members at Veterans Day event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony this past Saturday, Nov. 11 and a large crowd of supporters turned out, with current and former military members, their families and everyday citizens coming together to mark the day.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
2 Nye County K-9 officers die
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

K-9 officers Eddie and Amigo died a day apart from each other, according to a sheriff’s office posting.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olson received the Beatty Town Adviso ...
Meet the latest recipient of the Beatty Good Citizen Award
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Karl Olson was honored by the Beatty Town Advisory Board with its Good Citizenship Award. He volunteers as caretaker for the Rhyolite ghost town, and was recognized for years of work in the development and promotion of off-highway roads and trails in the area.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 24th Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow is set for ...
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Pahrump Powwow returns
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Hosted annually the weekend before Thanksgiving, the 24th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow will take over Petrack Park from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 17-19 and the theme for 2023 is “Celebration of Youth.” What you need to know about the cultural event.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Living Free Health's 2nd Annual Art for Recovery auction and ...
PHOTOS: Art auction raises nearly $15k to support addiction recovery in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Living Free Health and Fitness is a local organization carrying out a crucial mission, assisting residents who are striving to break free from their addictions. Following a highly successful night of fundraising, the nonprofit is now better off by several thousands of dollars, all of which will go toward bolstering its operations in Pahrump and throughout rural Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times U.S Air Force veteran Phil Laurant is pictured wrapped in hi ...
GALLERY: Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

More than two dozen of the valley’s veterans were honored this month during the Nye County Valor Quilter’s bi-annual Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony, with beautiful, handmade quilts bestowed as a means of recognition as well as a source of healing and comfort for those who have served.

pvt default image
Admission waived for Death Valley on Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The park will still charge for camping fees, according to officials with the National Park Service, which noted that though the park’s main attractions have reopened, many secondary roads in Death Valley remain closed due to flood damage from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A semi truck carrying bees overturned several times on Dea ...
Semi hauling bees overturns in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least one person was transported to the hospital following the rollover crash of a tractor-trailer in Death Valley National Park on Nov. 5.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Dental Center, 825 S. Main Street, is now open a ...
GALLERY: Tonopah clinic returns dental care
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The community celebrated the grand opening after suffering for years without a dentist.