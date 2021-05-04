2021 graduation nears in Nye

Getty Images

Pahrump Valley High School is readying for its upcoming graduation ceremony.

The 2021 graduation ceremony for PVHS graduates is planned for Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m. at the high school’s football field.

Prior to that, PVHS is working to gather information from the graduates. Graduates who are planning to walk across the stage, should head to https://tinyurl.com/2pyrfrdh to fill out a survey. The survey is due by Sunday, May 7.

According to a notice by PVHS, the school has a hard copy of the survey in their office and will be emailing a copy to seniors and parents. This document may be filled out electronically or on the hard copy, though it’s not necessary to do both.

For questions, contact Jennifer Shockley at the main office at 775-727-7737, ext. 3227, or email her at jshockley@nyeschools.org

Watch for upcoming coverage with more details about the ceremony.